Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/roofline : flat/roofline : sawtooth

Exterior Flat Roofline Sawtooth Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

“We were trying to get some sort of verticality, so that it appears the house doesn’t just hover into the ground, but also rises up to the sky,” says Stuart Narofsky, FAIA and principal architect.
From the rear, the home’s layout as a two-story structure becomes clearer, as does its aggressive use of angular dimensions and expansive walls of glass.
An aerial view of the Ashes &amp; Diamonds winery and tasting room.
Outdoor seating areas provide additional places to drink wine and take in the landscape.
The front gate opens to the inner courtyard.
The front of the home features a privacy wall and a peek at the pleated roofline.
The shape and material selection of the building let it blend in.