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All Photos/exterior/roofline : flat/roofline : saltbox

Exterior Flat Roofline Saltbox Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The owners of Kew East House, a triple-story, 2,853-square-foot home in the Melbourne suburb from which it gets its name, are a couple with two teenagers who sought to maximize their wonderful, parkland views and add an internal "granny flat" on the ground floor.
Previously, the home had been "a dim, dark, clunky disaster that had been built apparently in direct opposition to light patterns and to views of the lake," says Buhler. Now, the renovated home takes proper advantage of its lakeside setting.
The facades of Kew East House are banded with interlocking, metal panel fascias that weave it into the streetscape.