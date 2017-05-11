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All Photos/exterior/roofline : flat/roofline : gambrel

Exterior Flat Roofline Gambrel Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Located in Providence, Rhode Island, the American Woolens Dye house is a brick and timber structure that was originally built in 1880. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and it served as a textile mill before a thoughtful and extensive renovation transformed the property into a gorgeous live/work space.
A view of The Resonant Dwelling by Schemata Studio at dusk. The stairs to the residence on the top floor are silhouetted behind an open rain screen facade.