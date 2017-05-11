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All Photos/exterior/roofline : flat/roof material : metal

Exterior Flat Roofline Metal Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
The loft extension is arranged over two levels, with the form housing the study and terrace, and the upper front section the primary bedroom and en suite.
Divided into three volumes (plus a garage), the single-level residence incorporates steel and stained and natural cedar. The architectural lines were kept simple and paired with the palette they help the house blend almost seamlessly with the site.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
The house is partially off-grid, with all water collected on site and all sewage treated and disposed of on site.
Arriving at the cabin is now a joyous ritual. “Every time we push the gates back and see the view it’s this sense of ‘we’ve arrived’,” Matt says.
The cabin hovers over the site on stilts, giving it a floating effect.
Keep founders Austin and Kotono Watanabe revived a compact home in Minneapolis with a dazzling kitchen, an all-electric upgrade, and a clerestory “scoop.”
Twenty minutes from Marfa, a couple bring a 1914 home back to basics by peeling away faux stone, preserving marbelized tile, and building an addition that’s boxy in the best way.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
For an escape from bustling San Francisco, architect Craig Steely and his wife Cathy have created a modernist getaway on a lava field next to a black sand beach on Hawaii’s Big Island. Fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over the ocean, the steel-framed home is one of several homes that Steely built on the recently active lava field.
A Go-Box can be transported to different locations easily, making it an ideal alternative for "van life
Roble House's elevation allows the structure to be immersed in the dense forest setting.
A covered boardwalk connects the mudroom and guest bedroom structure (left) to the gathering pavilion with the living room, kitchen, and dining area (right). The boardwalk in the foreground leads to the primary bedroom cabin.
In the midst of the pandemic, a family leverages industry connections and modular construction to quickly rebuild a cliffside getaway on a fire-ravaged site in the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve.
Copper cladding will patina over time. Horizontally articulated windows and standing seams give the facade a sleek, streamlined presence.
On the exterior, floating steel siding shields the home from the elements while allowing fresh air to flow in and out.
A full-height, double-glazed window lets ample light into the secondary bedroom.
Fifteen years ago, the “rickety” cabins that the family had built over the years on their lakeside property were reassessed as lakeshore homes, and the family’s taxes soared. They decided to subdivide the lots—they sold two, and three of her brothers took lakeside lots, while Diane and another brother took back lots. The old boxcar has been preserved and encased in one of her brother’s lake homes. “I didn’t want to build a lake house,” she says. “I wanted to give my grandchildren the old boxcar experience of freedom and simplicity. I wanted them to be able to hear the wind, feel the rain, and be one step from nature.”
Set back from the street, the International-style home features deep, overhanging eaves and a band of clerestory windows that wraps around the entire home.
To the front, the gardens are laid around a central lawn with a circling driveway which provides parking. There is also a garage for family cars.
"The owner wanted the front door to match the same yellow of Caterpillar, the heavy machinery company,
Airstream’s Flying Cloud 30FB Office travel trailer includes a designated workspace in the back corner.
Wexler and Harrison's original plan was to create affordable vacation homes for a growing middle class. When this home first went on the market with the others in 1962, it was competitively priced between $13,000 and $17,000. Today, the kitchen has been restored following guidelines from its original configuration, and the landscaping was updated in 2001 with Wexler's oversight.
It’s hard to believe that, only two years ago, Jessy Moss and Steve Jocz’s glistening white home in Indian Wells, California, was being marketed as a teardown. Jessy, an interior designer who used to be a singer/songwriter, and Steve, a realtor who was once a member of the band Sum 41, saw the stucco-clad home’s potential and made it their mission to fix 50 years of decay. As the project unfolded, they researched the home’s origins, turning up troves of documents that strongly suggest it is an unrecognized work by midcentury icon William F. Cody. The circular concrete pavers in the driveway, replicas of originals, are reminiscent of pavers that Cody used for a motor court at another Southern California home.
The main bedroom on the second floor takes advantage of the curtain wall's openness.
A wraparound veranda bordered with glass give additional outdoor space.
"They desperately needed more space for their soon-to-be growing family,
The prefab office is perfectly suited for the rugged, remote site and integrates seamlessly into the backyard.
We'll be continually working on the landscape, keeping it as natural as possible,
"We have developed a taste for Nordic style and have tried to stay true to that aesthetic, without being precious,
Neufeld chose brick for the addition so it related to the existing house, but wanted to underscore the temporal contrast between the two parts of the building. “Let new be new, and old be old,” says Neufeld. The switchback layout of the slim-lined steel staircase doesn’t encroach on the yard.
Front approach reveals entry bridge and house in the woods.
Fin wall shields porch from westerly breezes somewhat while maintaining views and providing lateral shear resistance.
Jetty-approach reveals axial views through to north woods in Pier Cove Valley.
House elevates to respect existing grades, drainage, and wildlife.
Entry porch features distant views to Lake Michigan in winter, and complete privacy in summer.
The new exterior is much more weather-resistant, and the porch mimics the shape of the original.
"Its proximity to the water's edge would only allow us to build in certain spots, so we had to be strategic with how to preserve what was there so that we could grandfather in its location," Fong says.
At the rear of Long Point Getaway, the back windows span 25 feet, opening up the home to waterfront views.
"My goal was to carry on the client’s family legacy by creating a very special place that took inspiration from the landscape,” explains architect Tom Kundig.
This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
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