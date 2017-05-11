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All Photos/exterior/roofline : flat/building type : shed

Exterior Flat Roofline Shed Design Photos and Ideas

In the evening, the slats reveal a glow from within, giving the project its name, Lantern Studio.
The screen stops short of the frame’s end. “We wanted to peel it back, so you could see the steel beneath,” says Flavin.
A Cor-Ten steel planter running along one side is filled with Carex Ice Dance. “The plantings are minimalist, yet rich in color and texture,” says landscape architect H. Keith Wagner. The wood planters on the top level were custom designed by Kelton Woodwork.
The structure is nestled into the earth and then slightly tilted upward to create an access portal.
The roof is sloped so that rainwater rolls downward into the warm-water pool.
The warm amber color of the cedar makes the shed glow at night.
View of Garage
Each facade of the coop is distinct based on orientation to the sun.
sunlight and shadow transparency in 3form koda xt architectural cladding
This backyard home office for a couple in London is constructed with all-timber structural framing and is clad in cork and topped with a vegetated roof. These eco-friendly materials make for a delightfully sensory space with lots of lighting provided by the skylight and glass and oak door.
A narrow and long 8 by 40 feet empty steel shipping container in an artists’ community in San Antonio, Texas serves a playhouse, garden retreat, and guesthouse for visiting creatives.
Mill Valley Cabins
The studio is built on two floors—there is a 592-square-foot enclosed space accessed via a bridge from the slope which is above an open workshop.