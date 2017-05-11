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All Photos/exterior/roofline : flat/building type : ranch

Exterior Flat Roofline Ranch Design Photos and Ideas

A garage and gym are contained within the lowest level of the house.
Huge, frameless glass windows have been used for the new upper level.
Pine was used for the exterior siding and the lower perimeter base is lined in reinforced concrete.