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All Photos/exterior/roofline : flat/building type : camper

Exterior Flat Roofline Camper Design Photos and Ideas

Trailers are available in various sizes and feature a king or queen bed with an additional twin bed/sofa. The space also has an indoor bathroom/shower, as well as AC/heater and a deck.
“Every single part of the Living Vehicle design and engineering is completely new for 2020,” says Matthew. “It has a 100% aluminum structure, frame, and floor—with no wood products part of the structural system. It also has outstanding insulation design, with extensive thermal testing for very hot and very cold travel.” The Living Vehicle is wrapped in anodized, marine-grade aluminum that is highly weather-, water-, and scratch-resistant.
The Mohican tiny home has a starting price of $62,000, and it’s made by Amish craftsmen in Ohio. The 20' tiny home, which can be built in as little as eight weeks, has an unfinished exterior and a light and bright, minimalist interior that packs all the essentials into a compact footprint.
Wisconsin-based ESCAPE, designed the ONE as a transportable tiny home with 276 square feet of adaptable space. The exterior features shou sugi ban siding, and the interior is wrapped in pine. The unit can sleep up to four people, and the pricing begins at just under $50,000.
The Buster is a customizable home by Build Tiny, a family-owned business in Katikati, New Zealand. The compact dwelling features a lofty living space, plenty of natural light, and a surprising amount of storage. Sheathed in two-tone corrugated metal, the home can be ordered either finished or unfinished. The basic shell starts at around $35,382, while a turn-key version is priced at $65,228.
Living Vehicle's 2020 model just debuted this week.
Large Andersen windows punctuate Outlook Shelter, merging the indoors and outdoors.
Outlook Shelter epitomizes rugged luxury. "All our features and innovations are integrated in one modular unit, so we can move and operate it quickly," says Peter Mack, founder and CEO of Collective Retreats.
An efficient, well-planned layout makes the Vista Boho trailer comfortable for longer trips.
Gropius’ Bauhaus building in Dessau is a mecca for design lovers.
The Bauhaus bus will travel the world, visiting four cities in celebration of the school's centenary year.
Berlin-based architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel designed the 161-square-foot bus version of the iconic workshop wing of the Bauhaus school building in Dessau.
Designed by Bauhaus founding director Walter Gropius, the school embodies the movement's core principles and values.
The 180-square-foot RV is currently parked on their lot in Ventura, California.
exterior view of the house
Living Vehicle's T27 Life model starts at $150,000, and the company is launching more affordable units this summer.
A peek at the back side of the trailer where the front door is located.
Th towable, double-axe trailer home is 28 feet long.
A custom rock wall system that takes care of the couple's shared passion for bouldering.
Unpacking the deck and awning reveals a glass wall that opens the trailer to its environment, wherever that may be. The ATLAS can be hitched to a truck to travel easily from campsite to campsite.
Named ESCAPE One, this tiny 276-square-foot Park Model RV trailer has an exterior of Shou Sugi Ban siding and light colored pine wood interiors.