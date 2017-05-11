Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/roofline : flat/building type : apartment

Exterior Flat Roofline Apartment Design Photos and Ideas

The house’s dark exterior helps it blend in with the rest of the street.
High Street House is a multi-level co-living/co-working space occupying the middle section of a historic brick building in West London. The co-working lounge and studio is sited on the ground level, just beyond the floor-to-ceiling glazed wall that is trimmed in a vibrant shade of red. City Studio, the apartment currently available for rent, is perched on the top floor of the building.
Tsai Design was able to double the home’s footprint via a rear addition that includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. (The original home was 645 square feet, and the extension added 614 square feet.) The firm then introduced plenty of natural light and three separate exterior decks that add up to 270 square feet of outdoor space.
After 15 years of living in a one-bedroom flat above their specialty violin shop in the Melbourne suburb of Collingwood, the owners were tired of trekking downstairs to their workshop in order to use the building’s only bathroom.
The herringbone pattern in the screen casts a play of shadows depending on the time of day.
The privacy screen is composed of timber battens painted black and mounted on a steel frame.
A massive oak tree is the focal point of the communal entry courtyard. The apartments were originally designed by Harwell Hamilton Harris for Thomas Cranfill, an English professor at The University of Texas at Austin courtyard.
The mezzanine has rooftop access through large, south-oriented glazed doors. A steel awning offers shade to the mezzanine level during summer months, and the inside face is clad with plywood to visually extend the interior space outward.
Studio Rick Joy’s latest project, a five-story apartment building with two separate units, is set on a quiet street in the thriving, upscale neighborhood of Polanco, in the heart of Mexico City. It’s a departure from the firm’s usual work—the Tucson-based studio tends towards poetically minimalist homes surrounded by sweeping natural landscapes. In Tennyson 205, the firm successfully instills a sense of place and greenery within an infill project set in a bustling city.
Julie and Kevin Seidel were looking to create a salon as much as a home when they renovated a former tire warehouse in the SoMa section of San Francisco.
This eye-catching villa in the Netherlands, designed by Next Architects, proves that you can go big and go home as well. While some homes feature hints of color, the Villa van Vijven structure garners well-deserved attention thanks to its warm orange facade that is meant to mimic the tiled rooftops of Holland’s country buildings. The orange of the exterior also carries over into the communal entrance beneath the building, offset by natural elements such as stones adjacent to the entryway.
The apartments are located in a building in Old Montreal that dates from 1895. The renovation was complicated on many levels, as the building code has a number of requirements that are hard to accomplish in a 125-year-old structure.
A variety of planters, boxes, and hanging vines add greenery and softness to the exposed concrete structure.
A look at the exterior, which also plays with light, shadow, and negative space.
Plans for 168 Plymouth Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn, are comprised of two interconnected buildings that once served as a factory and distribution center for Masury & Sons Paint Works. Sales are now open for a mix of converted townhomes and lofts, as well as modern penthouses.
The eight-story apartment tower's glass and concrete facade lets in copious natural light.
A contemporary apartment tower rises behind the restored townhouse at 55 Monterrey Avenue in Mexico City's Colonia Roma neighborhood.
Alex Gil and Claudia DeSimio created a duplex in an apartment building where they’d been renting for years in Brooklyn, New York, and set to work gutting the interior and adding a new rooftop addition clad in panels of Cor-Ten steel.
The cross laminated timber (CLT) and steel structure was prefabricated, speeding up the building process to just three weeks.
The project's prime, corner lot real estate dictated the organization of the separate living quarters. The main house's driveway and entryway, for example, are located on Maude Street, giving permanent residents a sense of privacy.
Spacious windows and a slotted facade provide curbside appeal at every angle.
Maude Street House by Murray Legge
With four levels and five private terraces, the penthouse cantilevers over Beekman Place in Manhattan.
Balconies on the south facade.
One of the project's goals is to revitalize the community.
The apartment takes the form of a singular prefab structure.
Each unit has 11.5-foot-high ceilings, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, and outdoor terraces.
The apartment building has an organic curving form.
The 73,195-square-foot prefab building hosts 66 new apartments.
The Nate exterior.
Circulation platforms weave above the open courtyard space.
Flooded with natural light, Makers Row is a new mixed-use building in Northeast Portland that combines 19 apartments with ground-floor commercial space in a highly energy-efficient envelope.
The protected balcony allows the owners to enjoy the sunshine with just the right amount of shade.
Because the apartment occupies an "ochava" (a corner of the building), the architects sheathed the curved exterior of the balcony to become a translucent, wave-like structure.
Telegraph Hill
Cees, Jacquelien, Jillis, Lucas, and Thijske Noordhoek gather on the lawn; Andy Dochter looks out of the window while his wife Miriam stands on the terrace with sons Thomas and Vincent.
Segal’s urban-infill units (like the Titan shown here) eschew typical features like dysfunctional balconies and underground garages.
The sloped roof on the loft addition serves as the foundation for solar panels. The South slope of the roof was determined by the optimum solar angel around the solstice, when the sun is strongest, giving Logan Certified its shape and silhouette.
Located in Tribeca, New York City, The Raft House is a modern intervention in a traditional New York City residential building.
Designed as a complex of eight housing units for a tight urban infill site, the MOD urban apartments were the first modular apartment building constructed in Seattle. When completed in 2013, the project achieved LEED Gold certification; its interior layouts eliminated the need for an elevator or internal hallways, and was outfitted with Energy Star appliances, low VOC paint and finishes, and radiant heating.
The exterior of a compact 140-square-foot micro-apartment in north London.
Based in Portland, Oregon, MODSpdx is a West Coast builder with a holistic approach to customized and site-specific modular multi-family and commercial buildings. Buildings are constructed in their Portland factory, with a focus on proper ventilation and thermodynamics for the finished product through tight factory controls and an analysis of repeatable processes. Because the company works with a range of general contractors, architects, construction companies, and residential developers, their finished homes vary in aesthetics from traditional to contemporary.
Floor-to-ceiling windows front each unit, with sections of container wall folded out and fixed in place as part of the shading strategy.
The eight container apartments, huddled together in a wise use of the space, are situated on an old used car lot in downtown Phoenix. A decommissioned container costs between $1,800 and $5,000, says architect Wesley James. Transportation, handling, and site assembly run at least as much.
The interior of the 1890s building is just 16 feet wide.
The containers are fused side-by-side, giving each apartment a 16-foot width. They are then stacked in four pairs with wrought, industrial-style exterior staircases in-between. To spare living space and installation headaches, a cinder block core houses utilities and a bathroom for each unit.
The apartments face a landscaped common courtyard. The site is an irregular trapezoid, a fact the zig-zagging sidewalks reflect well.
Tall and surprisingly open, the Tel Aviv Town House by Pitsou Kedem Architects continues in the tradition of its Bauhaus-inspired neighbors with a white facade and black window frames.
If there were a theme song for architect Christi Azevedo’s rehabilitation of the crumbling 1885 abode she purchased in San Francisco’s Mission District, it would have to be “Love the One You’re With.” Instead of an extreme makeover, the self-described modernist undertook a thoughtful refurbishment—–preserving trim, retaining the layout, making furniture from framing lumber excavated from the site, and fabricating new elements as needed. Musing on the Victorian hybrid that she shares with her partner, Katherine Catlos, Azevedo notes, “I think the world will look more and more like Blade Runner, where you have an old Chevy Nova as well as some crazy thing flying through the air. There’s room for both.”