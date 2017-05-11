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All Photos/exterior/roofline : flat/building type : airstream

Exterior Flat Roofline Airstream Design Photos and Ideas

Airstream’s Flying Cloud 30FB Office travel trailer includes a designated workspace in the back corner.
Outside, a large 15-foot awning allows the family to enjoy outdoor living.
The exterior of the chassis was brought back to life with a fresh coat of paint in a blue-gray hue inspired by Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.
The 34-foot-long Airstream Excella was gutted and renovated by Innovative Spaces in Santa Barbara, California.