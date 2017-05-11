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All Photos/exterior/roofline : dome/siding material : concrete

Exterior Dome Roofline Concrete Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The Dome House is the perfect place to achieve that socially distanced vacation. The circular structure sits isolated amongst the surrounding mountains and windmills. Throughout the home, large-scale windows boast uninterrupted, 360-degree views of the environment. If desired, in-home massages can be booked, or you can find further relaxation in the outdoor jacuzzi.