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All Photos/exterior/roofline : dome/building type : tiny home

Exterior Dome Roofline Tiny Home Design Photos and Ideas

SPACE is the second, smaller offering from Bratislava-based Ecocapsule.
Designed and built by Oakland–based O2 Treehouse, the Pinecone is a five-and-a-half-ton geodesic home that can be installed in the forest or in your own backyard. The treehouse, accessed via a wood ladder and a trap door, is constructed from steel, wood, and glass that integrates into the forest canopy. Inside, 64 diamond-shaped windows provide 360-degree views of the surrounding forest or landscape. Even the floors are composed of transparent panels—enhancing the sensation of floating above the earth.
"You really get the sense that you are just floating up there in a different world," remarks Chudleigh.
Kitty Mrache stands in front of the Mushroom Dome Cabin, which continues to hold the title as Airbnb's most popular rental, as confirmed in Airbnb's press release celebrating the company's milestone for half a billion guest arrivals.
Utility equipment and storage is hidden in the hexagonal "systems ring" below the living space modules.
The Gouter Refuge is located at 12,582 feet in elevation (about 3,280 feet below the summit of Mont Blanc) along the Gouter route. The four-story, rounded structure juts out over a 4,921-foot drop, and it's the last stop before the final climb to the summit of Mont Blanc. Commissioned by the French Alpine Club and designed by Swiss architect Hervé Dessimoz, the wooden structure is clad in stainless steel and took five years to design and three years to build.
The three domes that currently make up Dômes Charlevoix are nestled within a sea of trees.
A photovoltaic panel is installed above the outdoor deck.