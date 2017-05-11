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All Photos/exterior/roofline : dome/building type : tent

Exterior Dome Roofline Tent Design Photos and Ideas

The three domes that currently make up Dômes Charlevoix are nestled within a sea of trees.
Smaller bubbles come with a round bed that sleeps two, while the larger units have a double bed. Guests share a wood-clad outbuilding that holds the restroom, showers, and kitchen. Adventurers can also book the Golden Circle Tour through Buubble, exploring Thingvellir National Park, the Geysir hot springs, Gullfoss waterfall, and the Secret Lagoon before spending a night at the hotel.
Whitepod lets you live a unique experience in a preserved nature at the heart of the Swiss Alps.
The geodesic domes look like igloos in the snowy Alpine landscape.
Upon check-in, guests receive their very own backpack with a map, headlamp, and walking sticks to ensure a full Alpine experience. The pods are located an easy 15-minute hike from reception—so, packing your hiking boots is essential. In addition to hiking, Whitepod also offers dog sledding, paragliding, and and private ski slopes for Whitepod guests only. After skiing, guests can enjoy Whitepod's sauna, indulge in spa services, or dine at their in-house restaurant called Les Cerniers, which serves a selection of seasonal traditional mountain dishes.
The color of the pods is adapted to each season: white in winter, green in summer.
The Loaf Shelter made of 850 loaves of bread
Playa Moon Dome of Camp Do More Now
Metal Pods by Scott Parenteau
Pink Heart Camp
Aluminet fabric over PVC pipes
Zonotopia and the Two Trees by Rob Bell
Keeping it DIY, a greenhouse, a winter garden, a pop-up shop, a seasonal cafe, a sports facility or an outdoor classroom? Whatever your needs may be, F.Domes delivers. Their self-assembly kits provide a fabulous environment for every use. Thanks to their quick and easy assembly, F.Domes are a popular choice among those looking for basic, yet rigid and beautiful outdoor structure.