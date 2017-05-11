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All Photos/exterior/roofline : curved/siding material : stone

Exterior Curved Roofline Stone Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Set on the shores of Puerto Escondido, Casona Sforza is a restorative escape inspired by ancient traditions.
The second-floor porch was designed to sit under the branches of a large oak.
Rollingwood Residence cascades over the ledges while keeping existing trees intact.
Located at 38 Mallard Lake Road in Pound Ridge, New York, this modernist estate is one of many neighboring homes designed by the late architect and builder Vuko Tashkovich. Built in 1995, the spacious residence plays with geometric forms to maximize interior light.
The home's sloping roofline sweeps upward from an enclosed courtyard. The character of the house changes as light hits the mix of materials—from rough stone to sleek black aluminum—throughout the day, giving it a sense of constant motion.
Like the everyday rhythm of the tides, the home's architecture ultimately reflects the idea of movement.
Concrete gently frames the limestone exterior.
The roof of Tidal Arc House brings desirable morning sunrises into the home while shading it from the rest of the day's hot sun.
Tucked away on the edge of a small lake surrounded by mountains and topped off with a grass-covered roof, this hunting cabin designed by Snøhetta is made with locally sourced stones.
An aerial view of TWA Hotel.
Designed by Bureau A, Antoine is a bivouac in Les Ruinettes, Switzerland that closely resembles a rock in the snow. The shelter is named after the main character Charles-Ferdinand Ramuz's novel, Derborence. In the story, Antoine survives seven weeks under the rocks before he manages to return to his village and life.
Foraging for mangoes, dipping into the pool, gazing out at a misty volcano—if any of this sounds like your idea of paradise, then a trip to Isleta El Espino on Lake Nicaragua is most definitely in order. Co-owned by brother and sister duo Andrew and Kristin Werner, this three-room property embodies idyllic luxury in an eco-conscious setting, offering the serenest of island experiences. El Espino is an intimate place to stay, home to just two thatched-roof treehouses and one bungalow. By the time you leave, everyone there will know you by name.
The south façade of Ellsworth Kelly's "Austin" at the Blanton Museum of Art with an entry door fabricated from live oak.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Austin by Ellsworth Kelly
The west façade off Ellsworth Kelly's
A stained glass
A stained glass design of