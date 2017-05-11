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All Photos/exterior/roofline : curved/siding material : brick

Exterior Curved Roofline Brick Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Kudoo is built on a two-cent plot—a unit of land measurement, commonly used in parts of South India, equivalent to 1/100th of an acre. Half of the site is occupied by the built form, with a landscaped border surrounding it. A major challenge was the location of the home, 100 metres from the main road. This meant that everything had to be carried to site by hand and added to the construction cost.
C.F. Møller Architects implements an abundance of brick in an homage to another of their projects, the elegant Aarhus University.
Set on the shores of Puerto Escondido, Casona Sforza is a restorative escape inspired by ancient traditions.
An aerial view of the restored roofs with the curving plane of the veranda cover tucked beneath. The designers used polymer mortar for the finish of the veranda roof, "which is smooth and forms contrast with the adjacent textured tile rooftops," notes the firm.
The curved cornice at the veranda roof was built on site.
Studio Ben Allen was inspired by the textured brick "landscape" of the neighborhood. The same type of local, handmade brick from the existing home was used for the extension, creating an almost seamless transition between the two.
On a plateau three hours outside Mexico City, architect Fernanda Canales created a wild, nature-fueled vacation home for her family surrounding four courtyards. Celebrating the flat, rugged environs, she melded a facade of red, broken brick with warm concrete and wood interiors. To add extra height, she turned to terra-cotta tiled barrel vaults.
The barrel-vaulted roofs that top the bedroom wing and the living areas help collect rainwater into the underground cistern and "create a new topography."
Located on a relatively flat and remote 2.5-acre plot, Casa Terreno occupies two temperate zones (forest and prairie) on a sparsely populated mountain in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.
An external fireplace offers a cozy place to gather outside.
The addition was created with custom concrete that matches the surrounding buildings, as well as the tones of the London stock brick.
The idea for a new 1,722-square-foot house was born when the home's owner spoke to Ziyu Zhuang of RSAA: "Look at the tallest tree that survived in our village. It’s beautiful. It should be seen in this house after it's been rebuilt." And so the design of the home, named Tongling Recluse, evolved around preserving the tree and elements from the old ruins.
Tongling Recluse looks out upon pristine mountain vistas.
RSAA thoughtfully integrated fully glazed walls with the house's old bones.
The home's gray tile roof matches the roofs of the other houses in the ancient village.
An aerial view of Tongling Recluse.
The roof draws upon traditional Chinese aesthetics.
The house sits well within its rocky, forested landscape.
Eaves create sheltered walkways around the house.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Another view of the studio.