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All Photos/exterior/roofline : curved/roofline : shed

Exterior Curved Roofline Shed Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

High in the Colorado mountains, this completely off-grid home cleverly fuses art and functionality. Home to a young couple and their two dogs, the eye-catching dwelling showcases the impeccable craftsmanship and creative flair of its occupants. Greg and Stephanie Parham built San Juan Tiny House to include a wavy roof, an angled front prowl, barn wood siding arranged like the rays of the sun, blue ombré shakes on the rear wall, reclaimed materials throughout, and a collapsible front porch, which features a fold-up deck and fold-down awning. On the inside, clever solutions maximize square feet and storage.
CLT can't be exposed to weather and water so another material, dark matte Colorbond steel, was used for the dramatic facade.
Located on a 19-acre working farm, CLT House pays homage to typical agricultural language with its pitched roof.
The design team made extensive use of Australian hardwood—both internally and externally— to reference the rural setting.
The main living space leads onto a side deck with a timber canopy, providing a sheltered outdoor space for dining and socializing.
A garage is located at the rear of the home. The large overhang of the roof provides shading to the bunk room windows.
The home is called The Barn, as it was inspired by the American barns that the couple admired on travels throughout the United States.