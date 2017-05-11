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All Photos/exterior/roofline : curved/building type : small home

Exterior Curved Roofline Small Home Design Photos and Ideas

The cabin and back deck are cantilevered over a slope in the property.
The ground floor is split between Gloria’s bedroom and the kitchen and living area, with a bathroom at the center.
Gloria Montalvo’s weekend getaway on a reserve in central Chile is just 580 square feet, but the entire forest is its living room. Designed by architect Guillermo Acuña, it features a transparent facade over a skeletal pine frame.
Designed in the 1950s by British firm Chamberlin, Powell, and Bon, the Barbican Estate in East London is one of the largest examples of the brutalist style. Construction extended through the ’70s, and the complex was officially opened by the Queen in 1982. Today, it remains highly coveted for its unique aesthetic and convenient location.
The 200 square foot house takes advantage of a tiny strip of greenery outside the front entry to the home. The sliding glass window allows for interactions with their neighbors and those passing by on the street. The entry to the home is actually off to the side.
View from outdoor garden to addition interior