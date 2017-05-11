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All Photos/exterior/roofline : curved/building type : mid century

Exterior Curved Roofline Mid Century Design Photos and Ideas

The Sunflower House measures 40 feet in diameter and feature walls of poured concrete. The earth berm provides insulation and helped Dresser save on exterior finishing.
The Sunflower House is often compared to the rounded works of American architect (and Wright contemporary) Bruce Goff—particularly Goff’s Ford House in Aurora, Illinois.
Set on a 0.371-acre lot, the Sunflower House is surrounded by mature maple, cedar, and walnut trees.
The dome shape was chosen partly for cost efficiency. Dresser believed a circular floor plan would provide the maximum interior square footage for the smallest amount of exterior wall.
The octagonal master bedroom juts out over the garden.