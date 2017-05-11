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All Photos/exterior/roofline : curved/building type : camper

Exterior Curved Roofline Camper Design Photos and Ideas

The Airstream's height and length were extended for comfort and ease, and an HVAC system was installed with hydronic and radiant floor heating.
High in the Colorado mountains, this completely off-grid home cleverly fuses art and functionality. Home to a young couple and their two dogs, the eye-catching dwelling showcases the impeccable craftsmanship and creative flair of its occupants. Greg and Stephanie Parham built San Juan Tiny House to include a wavy roof, an angled front prowl, barn wood siding arranged like the rays of the sun, blue ombré shakes on the rear wall, reclaimed materials throughout, and a collapsible front porch, which features a fold-up deck and fold-down awning. On the inside, clever solutions maximize square feet and storage.
Cruise around the Willamette Valley wine country on one of the bikes that comes with each rental trailer.
Mink Camper also sells gear to get your trailer road-ready including a Webasto heating system, a Bose sound system, and a Cube gas stove.
With rental locations in California, Arizona, and Utah, Off The Grid Rentals is a convenient option for exploring the West Coast.
With a comfy bed, a built-in kitchenette and plenty of storage, this tiny trailer will provide all the amenities needed for a quick getaway.
From funky desert outposts to road-ready rentals, these camper vans and trailers are geared for adventure.
Taking your holiday adventure from land to sea is now easier than ever thanks to the Sealander, a tiny amphibious camper that starts right under $20,000.
EXTERIOR DRIVER SIDE
The couple repainted the exterior with an oil-based paint in a custom-mixed, sea-foam green hue. Fun add-ons include a roof deck for storing paddleboards and stargazing. They can attach hammock posts to the deck to suspend hammocks up high as well.
The Kugelschiff is a live/work Airstream trailer that can travel the landscape.
The exterior of the Cashio's Airstream Sovereign.
Staying true to Airstream founder Wally Byam Credo’s mission “to provide a more satisfying, meaningful way of travel that offers complete travel independence, wherever and whenever you choose to go,” Airstream recently released the new Basecamp—the lightest trailer in the Airstream fleet.
Large acrylic windows provide expansive views of the outdoors.
The stainless steel ladder doubles as a helpful staircase for entering the chassis on land, as well as a railing in water.
A lightweight frame enclosed with taut fabric and sheets of Jobert Okume marine plywood are used for this 44-square-foot hybrid prefab trailer house.
A trailer at El Cosmico in Marfa, Texas.
"I like the more boxy, modern look," Herbert says, "and I think it fits the small space better. You have more space in a box. As soon as you put a peak on a roof, you lose a lot of that usable space."
The Leaf House is a lightweight, mobile trailer that was carefully engineered to weigh less than 5,000 pounds. The designer, Laird Herbert, used a metal-mesh, open-joint rainscreen as the cladding on the front end, and spruce pine at the back.
The structure is super-insulated, making use of quad-paned windows and vacuum-insulated panels.
LED lights illuminate the trailer at night.
Timberleaf Teardrops have aluminum siding and anodized top and sides available in a variety of colors.
Revamped 1973 Holiday Rambler is now an all new living space.