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All Photos/exterior/roofline : curved/building type : boathouse

Exterior Curved Roofline Boathouse Design Photos and Ideas

The 212-square-foot Orca houseboat is delightfully trimmed in pink. It was originally built in 1982 and received a thoughtful renovation in 2017.
Orca is docked at the north side of Lake Union, conveniently located near Seattle's downtown.
The dwelling is raised on three marine-grade, aluminum-alloy flotation tubes, each with five sealed compartments for extra safety.