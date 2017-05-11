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All Photos/exterior/roofline : butterfly/siding material : stucco

Exterior Butterfly Roofline Stucco Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

During the rainy season, the lush foliage — neem trees and blooming Sangre de Drago — comes to life on the property. Conscientious of the surrounding landscape, the couple made sure to keep most of the vegetation intact during the construction process, only cutting down six trees. “We did a whole topographical analysis of the land and knew how to spin and position the house,” Mark says.
“We wanted to use the wattle and daub method and this wall highlights the artistic options of such a method,” Michelle says of the architectural exterior accent wall. “We also love the Mexican candy de la Rosa.”
Law Estates Wines spans 55 acres with full panoramic views of the Paso Robles countryside. The building reflects that of their varietals—showcasing natural characteristics in minimalist style. The design is a direct response to the natural materials of the site, its hillside topography, and climatic influences of the sun and wind.
Dubbed the “Dazey Desert House,” the two-bedroom, three-bath home offers the best of both worlds: it's nestled in a desert setting, yet only a five-minute drive from “bustling Palm Springs entertainment.”
Bay Elevation
Land side Elevation
Front Elevation with Glimpse of Bay
Front Door
Entry stair and porch with cantilevered balcony