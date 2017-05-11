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All Photos/exterior/roofline : butterfly/siding material : stone

Exterior Butterfly Roofline Stone Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Currently owned by basketball legend and businessman Michael Jordan, 7495 Purple Sage in Park City, Utah, is built into a hillside overlooking the Glenwild Golf Course and the surrounding mountains. The driveway leads to the home’s grand main entrance.
An aerial view of TWA Hotel.
A charming 900-square-foot guest house sits on the property.
A dramatic triangular wooden truss extends the butterfly roof beyond the glass wall of the living room, also shading the stone-paved terrace. A low stone wall expands from the house into the surrounding landscape.
The design reinforces the beauty of the site and the power of nature.
The house is a succession of three pavilions unified by a unique roof, with two covered patios.