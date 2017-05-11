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All Photos/exterior/roofline : butterfly/siding material : glass

Exterior Butterfly Roofline Glass Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

At first glance, the structure appears to be a single-story home. The surrounding trees create additional privacy as the yard begins to slope toward the rear.
This 1920s four-story brick home in the Rock Creek neighborhood of Washington, D.C., fits into the neighborhood with a row of conservative homes, but the back presents a more unique facet—a line of windows, and a series of glass boxes jutting out from the main house. Inside is equally unique with unconventional forms in wall panels, deep window frames, and built-in shelving, all made from plywood.
This eco-friendly extension in Melbourne was designed by Ben Callery Architects. The light-filled space incorporates renewable features including high levels of insulation, double glazing, and recycled and locally sourced materials. A corrugated metal roof was designed to glide over the 1,650-square-foot home.
An abandoned airport terminal at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was reborn as the TWA Hotel, a stylish stay that harkens on the romance of flying when it was still a novelty. Paying homage to the original architecture of the 1962 building designed by architect Eero Saarinen, JFK's only on-airport hotel is complete with midcentury modern guest rooms, a 10,000-square-foot rooftop deck with pool, and immersive experiences.
This tiny house set on the bucolic Mirror Lake in Wisconsin is balanced on the edge of a steep hill and measures only 880 square feet. The "flying roof" seems to hang in space without support. Wright was already in his 90s when Seth Peterson asked him to design the cottage, and the 1958 building was Wright’s last Wisconsin project. Wright died in April 1959, before construction was completed.
Architect Hank Louis worked with Navajo tribe elders to secure a 66-year lease on a half-acre lot in the middle of Bluf, Utah, for Rosie Joe and her children. The facade of their off the grid house is made up of exposed wood, red rammed earth, and glass.
A 100-mile drive from the Big Apple, the 15-acre property in Orient, New York, serves as a vacation retreat and refuge for a Brooklyn couple.
An aerial view of TWA Hotel.
This 1962 Eero Saarinen-designed landmark now holds the TWA Hotel.
The steel-clad Rolling Huts designed by Olson Kundig Architects in Manzama, Washington, sit lightly on the land thanks to wheels that allow the tiny residences to "hover" above the site, optimizing views of the landscape. Photo by Derek Pirozzi.
Terrace
The house and its surrounding
Front facade of the house