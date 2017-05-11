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All Photos/exterior/roofline : butterfly/roofline : shed

Exterior Butterfly Roofline Shed Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The trapezoid-shaped addition hosts a new master suite on the main level.
The team preserved the deck, but installed a new railing.
The top priorities for Chalet M—a small, plywood cabin in the suburban area of São Lourenço da Serra in São Paulo, Brazil—were to ensure the lightest possible footprint on its forest site, and to maximize the experience of being one with nature for its owners.