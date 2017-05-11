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All Photos/exterior/roofline : butterfly/roofline : flat

Exterior Butterfly Roofline Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
At first glance, the structure appears to be a single-story home. The surrounding trees create additional privacy as the yard begins to slope toward the rear.
A 100-mile drive from the Big Apple, the 15-acre property in Orient, New York, serves as a vacation retreat and refuge for a Brooklyn couple.
Bay Elevation
Land side Elevation
Front Elevation with Glimpse of Bay
Front Door
side view with lift and slides onto stone terrace cliff
Entrance doorway