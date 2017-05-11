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All Photos/exterior/roofline : butterfly/roof material : shingles

Exterior Butterfly Roofline Shingles Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

For a family of four, Ueda Design Studio restores the luminous-yet-drafty midcentury home of Alden Mason with warm materials and sensible restraint.
At first glance, the structure appears to be a single-story home. The surrounding trees create additional privacy as the yard begins to slope toward the rear.