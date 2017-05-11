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All Photos/exterior/roofline : butterfly/building type : tiny home

Exterior Butterfly Roofline Tiny Home Design Photos and Ideas

Hunkered down during a week-long snow storm, three couples hatch a plan to build purposefully designed and expertly crafted tiny homes under the moniker Tiny Heirloom.
Perched above a pond on 14 acres in Champaign, Illinois, this hut was designed for enjoying tea and meditation. Dominating the 97-square-foot structure is a butterfly roof, which channels rainwater to a central spout to be directed to the pond. Adding to the zen experience are water reflections that are projected onto the soffit throughout the day.
The house can accommodation a range of optional extras such as shelving, storage, window or door additions, awnings, planter boxes, and more.
With a base price of $79,000, this 194-square-foot trailer is a complete tiny house on wheels and offers its owners flexibility of layout, as well as a wide range of optional customizations.