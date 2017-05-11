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All Photos/exterior/roofline : butterfly/building type : ranch

Exterior Butterfly Roofline Ranch Design Photos and Ideas

This 1954 split-level ranch on the Chicago's Near North Side was renovated, including raising the ceiling, converting the wood-paneled rec room and bar on the lower level into a master suite, and moving the kitchen into what had was a breezeway and part of the garage. When they discovered part of the original roof needed replacing, Delano referred to a butterfly design to suit the abode's midcentury lines.