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All Photos/exterior/roofline : butterfly/building type : mid century

Exterior Butterfly Roofline Mid Century Design Photos and Ideas

For a family of four, Ueda Design Studio restores the luminous-yet-drafty midcentury home of Alden Mason with warm materials and sensible restraint.
The trapezoid-shaped addition hosts a new master suite on the main level.
The team preserved the deck, but installed a new railing.
Built by Robert Marx for the inventor/founder of Tastee-Freez in Rancho Mirage, the Maranz Residence is one of the most iconic homes in Rancho Mirage, a desert resort just east of Palm Springs. Designed by Val Powelson, the plans were based the hyperbolic paraboloid roof, a principle that was at the peak of engineering innovation in the late 1950s.
This 1954 split-level ranch on the Chicago's Near North Side was renovated, including raising the ceiling, converting the wood-paneled rec room and bar on the lower level into a master suite, and moving the kitchen into what had was a breezeway and part of the garage. When they discovered part of the original roof needed replacing, Delano referred to a butterfly design to suit the abode's midcentury lines.
Once owned by musician, producer, and DJ Moby, this midcentury dwelling in Pound Ridge, New York, was restored to preserve its original architectural elements by David Henken, a disciple of Frank Lloyd Wright. Built in 1956, the two-story home was originally created by renowned local builder Vito Fosella to embrace the wooded landscape with an exterior clad in teak, mahogany, and stone. The roof is tar and gravel.
Exquisite Contemporary Estate on Grange Lake in Serenbe Community 10744 Serenbe Lane Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia 30268 United States $1,300,000 https://www.atlantafinehomes.com/eng/sales/detail/258-l-1486-v8mjrb/10744-serenbe-lane-chattahoochee-hills-ga-30268
Dubbed the “Dazey Desert House,” the two-bedroom, three-bath home offers the best of both worlds: it's nestled in a desert setting, yet only a five-minute drive from “bustling Palm Springs entertainment.”
Breuer's statement butterfly roof makes an appearance here at the Lauck House. Large glazing along the southern facade welcomes winter sun. Extended overhangs provide shade in the summer, while still allowing a visual connection to the grounds.
A charming 900-square-foot guest house sits on the property.
Overhanging roof eaves help protect the home from unwanted solar gain.
A curved concrete block wall conceals one of the three exterior terraces. Low-slung roofs appear to hover above the landscape.
A dramatic triangular wooden truss extends the butterfly roof beyond the glass wall of the living room, also shading the stone-paved terrace. A low stone wall expands from the house into the surrounding landscape.
The decidedly nontraditional structure includes a front wall that opens the living room onto the front yard—and to the rest of the neighborhood, which has enthusiastically welcomed the house and its owner.
The original house is shaped like an L, with a butterfly roof. The architects first took note of Emery's key material moves, which include the white-framed windows, a brick foundation, and dark hardwood cladding on the exterior.
A tract house with a butterfly roof designed in 1956 for Joe Dunas.
Krisel was also known for his boldly modern approach to landscape. The Menrad residence, shown here, features a distinct geometric design. The architect, working in the harsh Palm Springs climate, relied on hardscape elements—setting a precedent for drought-tolerant landscape design.