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All Photos/exterior/roofline : a frame/siding material : metal

Exterior A Frame Roofline Metal Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

"Some people want a manicured garden, but I'm of a different mindset," says Patnaik. She left the grounds untamed and organic. "If we're building in the wild, I want to live in the wild."
The buildings on the property sit close together, with carefully considered landscaping connecting them into a cozy compound. The main house's deck, which sits about 15 feet above the ground, sits on structural fins. Thin stainless steel railings almost disappear against the forest views.
Using a contemporary play on vintage ski cabins in Vermont, architect David R. Maclean designed a modern home that takes advantage of sweeping valley views and opens up to the surrounding forested landscape.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home designed by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Augusto Fernández Mas of K+A Diseño and Mauricio Miranda of MM Desarrollos</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> in Valle de Bravo.</span>
"One visit over the winter, and we drove up to find four feet of snow covering the driveway and stairs down to the cabin,
Casa Parasito effortlessly provides accommodations for two people in a cleverly unique location: the rooftop of a city building in San Juan, Ecuador. El Sindicato Arquitectura wanted to not only provide a home, but also contribute positively to the densification challenge that the city’s inhabitants face. The design concept hinges on an A-frame facade. Within, an interior layout is marked by a rectangular core—also the main social/living space—from which all other utilitarian spaces, such as the kitchen, dining area, bathroom, bed, work area, and storage are accessed.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo.
Generations of family have lived on this wooded, waterfront site, where architect Will Randolph has built a weekend getaway for less than $70,000.
Drawing inspiration from fire towers and Nordic folklore, the PAN Treetop Cabins are two 431-square-feet lofted A-frames that sleep six people each. Elevated 26 feet in the air by steel poles and clad in black oxidized zinc and steel, the structures blend into the forested landscape of Eastern Norway.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The architect couple's h</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">ouse, which sits at the edge of a meadow, marks the first time the award-winning designers have integrated ground-up architecture and interior fittings so closely.</span>
The cabin has a sleek silhouette and an A-frame roof.
The cabins can be constructed with minimal impact on the surrounding land, as builders can transport materials by foot and using 4x4s.
ZeroCabins are constructed from a simple palette of wood and metal.
The cabins can be customized for different locations.
The two-story cabin runs solely off of solar power and rainwater.
Glowing like a lantern in the night, the Hara House is a welcoming space for residents and local community members.
Takayuki Shimada of Takeru Shoji Architects designed this A-frame residence in the rural village of Tsurugasone, Japan. A tent-like white steel roof tops the home, which mixes private spaces with a semipublic, open-air living and dining area.
The tiny house is perched at the edge of a large pond on the property.
Gray-painted corrugated metal exterior siding offsets white-painted galvanized standing-seam metal siding on the front and rear of the house.
The tiny house features a front porch that spans the width of the house and looks to a large pond. The pair of Adirondack chairs was a gift from the Nashes’ son, and were hand-painted by their daughter.
The metal-clad tiny house that architect Will Randolph of Archimania designed for his uncle and aunt, Jon and Niki Nash, stands in a natural clearing surrounded by pine, oak, and hickory trees in Okitebbeha County, Mississippi.
Fogged glass grants residents a city view while maintaining privacy from neighboring onlookers. Constructed from four larger pieces, timber and steel structure's walls are packed with coconut fiber insulation.
Many tiny home dwellers develop eco-friendly habits when they downsize—like adopting a capsule wardrobe, carpooling more, and harvesting rainwater.
Tucked away in California’s Sierra National Forest, this remote and rentable vacation home has a cozy interior that embraces outdoor views.
Van Beek’s extra space is home to her office. She works on a Tense table by Piergiorgio and Michele Cazzaniga and Flow chairs by Jean Marie Massaud, both for MDF Italia.
Built of galvanized steel, the new front door conveys safety and security. The owners had previously experienced a break-in, and they thought a more imposing entrance could serve as a deterrent. Directly behind the entry is the courtyard linking the old and new buildings.
Designed by Espen Surnevik, the PAN Treetop Cabins consist of two A-frame structures elevated into the treetops of a Norwegian forest.
Architect Espen Surnevik chose the American typology of the A-frame lodge because it is "both intimate in its width and monumental in its height, and represented something basic with its triangular shape."
A spiral staircase, inspired by fire lookout towers, leads up to the A-frame cabin.
Materials used for the exterior include stucco, wood, metal, and concrete.
Professional backcountry snowboarders Zach and Cindi Lou Grant modernized a run-down A-frame cabin outside of Park City, Utah, to help them access untracked powder and follow their dreams.