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All Photos/exterior/roofline : a frame/siding material : glass

Exterior A Frame Roofline Glass Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

On the north-facing facade, it’s easy to discern where the original glass doors used to open directly to the deck. In spring of 2012, Block Island contractor John Spier replaced the entire wall of glass panels.
Casa Parasito effortlessly provides accommodations for two people in a cleverly unique location: the rooftop of a city building in San Juan, Ecuador. El Sindicato Arquitectura wanted to not only provide a home, but also contribute positively to the densification challenge that the city’s inhabitants face. The design concept hinges on an A-frame facade. Within, an interior layout is marked by a rectangular core—also the main social/living space—from which all other utilitarian spaces, such as the kitchen, dining area, bathroom, bed, work area, and storage are accessed.
With an off-the-grid house on a remote mountain, architect Smiljan Radić rebuilds the past.
Measuring only 180 square feet, this exquisite, off-grid tiny home features a big sense of style.
Like a lit lantern, the glass cabin emits a soft, warm glow in the evenings.
Located on 75 acres, the cabin shares land with the nearby bed-and-breakfast—but it feels isolated, as it’s tucked away in the woods.
A hatch above the bed gives campers the option of sleeping exposed to the elements or tucking themselves away.
The cozy cabin is wired for electricity, with reading lamps above the bed.
A wood stove supplements the fire pit for cooking on windy days—or when fire bans take effect during the dry season.
For the nature-loving traveler, The Edward Bed & Breakfast in Prince Edward County, Ontario has a glass-and-wood cabin for rent with a neighboring bathhouse. The cozy inn provides everything from breakfast to camp gear, so you can pack light.
The expansive glazing allows the occupants to appreciate not just the views, but shifting light and shadow play throughout the day.
A custom daybed that runs along one side of the A-frame living area seems tailor-made for reading. Its red color recurs often in Radic’s body of work.
The ground floor of the A-frame structure houses an open-plan dining area.
Carolina Correa Maturana and Antonio Mingo chose a site in the mountains of Chile’s Conguillío National Park for their vacation home.
The barn makes extraordinarily efficient use of timber milled from on-site trees.
The asymmetrical roof has a steep side and a low pitched side.
The architects used smaller bits of oak as wooden shingles for the roof.
Annemariken and Geert sourced old oak trees from their estate to build a barn that provides space for storage, working, and a car port.
Located in the hills of southern Wisconsin, the Glass House cabin provides a panoramic view of the surrounding woods.
Fogged glass grants residents a city view while maintaining privacy from neighboring onlookers. Constructed from four larger pieces, timber and steel structure's walls are packed with coconut fiber insulation.
Many tiny home dwellers develop eco-friendly habits when they downsize—like adopting a capsule wardrobe, carpooling more, and harvesting rainwater.
Van Beek’s extra space is home to her office. She works on a Tense table by Piergiorgio and Michele Cazzaniga and Flow chairs by Jean Marie Massaud, both for MDF Italia.
The home glows from within at dusk.
The post-and-beam home has a classic midcentury profile.
The Light House is a vacation home in Denmark designed by Søren Sarup of Danish firm Puras Architecture. It consists of a low-lying Douglas fir–clad volume topped with a slate-covered A-frame.
Measuring only 180 square feet, this sleek, prefabricated, off-grid tiny home rotates the classic A-frame cabin structure by 45 degrees to create more usable floor space. Sited in Hudson Valley, the sleek, black cabin by BIG and prefab housing startup Klein is the first model in a series of tiny homes that Klein plans to sell directly to consumers.
Mid-century designer Jens Risom's A-framed prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.
Updating the A-frame of yore, this home’s liberal use of windows makes the most of panoramic views spanning two valleys. Catalonia, Spain. Cadaval & Sola-Morales from the book Rock the Shack, Copyright Gestalten 2013.
Lanefab Design/Build demolished the existing carport and replaced it with a new addition that included the new entry, dining room, family room, mud room, and garage.
South street facing facade
Adding 290 square feet to this already small (just 566 square feet) black A-frame in Brecht, Belgium, was all the local building ordinances allowed, but the architects at dmvA found that a single wing extended out to the side gave resident Rini van Beek all the storage and living space that she needs.
A lakeside vacation home near the village of Agger in Denmark.
The Owner’s Suite at the Drake Devonshire is located under a dramatic A-frame clad with Douglas fir inside. John Tong and his team custom designed the bed and found the sofa, armchair, and red footstool at the Brimfield Antique Market. The windows are by Alumilex, and the interior paint is Benjamin Moore’s Buckland Blue and Colorado Gray.
A cozy pet friendly A-frame nestled in the Jay Range with view of Whiteface Mountain. The home features a living room, fireplace, loft bedroom and fully equipped kitchen. With endless activities to choose from, we are located just 10 minutes from Whiteface Mountain and 20 minutes from Lake Placid.
Perfectly located between Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead, take in the gorgeous views from the big back deck. This charming and private A-Frame cabin is the ideal escape.