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All Photos/exterior/roofline : a frame/siding material : concrete

Exterior A Frame Roofline Concrete Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The eastern cedar cladding will develop a gray patina over time.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home designed by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Augusto Fernández Mas of K+A Diseño and Mauricio Miranda of MM Desarrollos</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> in Valle de Bravo.</span>
The barn makes extraordinarily efficient use of timber milled from on-site trees.
Bark gives the exterior walls a textured appearance and allows them to blend into the forested surroundings.
The asymmetrical roof has a steep side and a low pitched side.
The architects used smaller bits of oak as wooden shingles for the roof.
Annemariken and Geert sourced old oak trees from their estate to build a barn that provides space for storage, working, and a car port.
Sliding glass doors offer expansive views of the rear garden—and they can be opened in the spring and summer months to extend the living space outside.
The ground floor is dedicated to an open-plan living and dining space that connects with the garden through the new extension, while the upper floors contain bedrooms and a rumpus room.
The contemporary concrete extension sits comfortably alongside the original brickwork.
The concrete extension continues the dramatically sloped roofline of the original structure.
The extension to the rear of the home is constructed from splayed concrete – a material most often used in infrastructure projects.
the project integrates the construction to its natural landscape.
A large deck positioned under the roofline of the communal building allows occupants to feel as though they’re floating over the land and also creates a perch to appreciate views to the river.
The view of the home from the driveway shows their staggered positions nestled into a slight slope. The materiality of the two volumes were an important element. The “private” structure on the right hosts the bedrooms and was constructed in stones pulled from the site, “adding a beautiful layer of the red colors from the region to the project.” The “social” structure on the left houses the communal living areas.
Lanefab Design/Build demolished the existing carport and replaced it with a new addition that included the new entry, dining room, family room, mud room, and garage.
Front entrance and private back patio - the perks of renting an entire house!
Front of the 111 House with keyless entry for easy coming and going!
Front view of ipe wood facade, standing seam metal roofing, central "factory window"