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All Photos/exterior/roofline : a frame/roofline : shed

Exterior A Frame Roofline Shed Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The cabins share a common interior and exterior material palette for consistency, and to better allow them blend in with the hillside. "The design of the wood houses aims to harmonize with the landscape and the rustic atmosphere while forming a contrast to the existing village buildings," says the firm.
A large deck positioned under the roofline of the communal building allows occupants to feel as though they’re floating over the land and also creates a perch to appreciate views to the river.
The view of the home from the driveway shows their staggered positions nestled into a slight slope. The materiality of the two volumes were an important element. The “private” structure on the right hosts the bedrooms and was constructed in stones pulled from the site, “adding a beautiful layer of the red colors from the region to the project.” The “social” structure on the left houses the communal living areas.
Much was done so as not to disrupt the natural rock formations and surrounding forest when siting and building the cabins.
"We avoided complex or exaggerated designs and selected three basic geometric forms," say the architects. Extensive site surveys enabled them to choose the best placement for the cabins on the hillside, and the best shape for each spot.
"Unlike other rural areas, the village of Tuanjie has little traditional architecture to hold onto," says the firm. "Instead, the striking landscapes and pollution-free farmlands are the village’s greatest assets."
South street facing facade