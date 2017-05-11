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All Photos/exterior/roofline : a frame/roofline : curved

Exterior A Frame Roofline Curved Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The cabin and back deck are cantilevered over a slope in the property.
Gloria Montalvo’s weekend getaway on a reserve in central Chile is just 580 square feet, but the entire forest is its living room. Designed by architect Guillermo Acuña, it features a transparent facade over a skeletal pine frame.
Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.
Airbnb's fourth