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All Photos/exterior/roofline : a frame/roof material : tile

Exterior A Frame Roofline Tile Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo.
Sliding glass doors offer expansive views of the rear garden—and they can be opened in the spring and summer months to extend the living space outside.
The ground floor is dedicated to an open-plan living and dining space that connects with the garden through the new extension, while the upper floors contain bedrooms and a rumpus room.
The concrete extension continues the dramatically sloped roofline of the original structure.
Built in 1926, the Calori House rests on a rare flat shelf above the canyon floor in Glendale, California. After severe neglect, the historic residence was completely restored in 2016.
A large deck positioned under the roofline of the communal building allows occupants to feel as though they’re floating over the land and also creates a perch to appreciate views to the river.
The view of the home from the driveway shows their staggered positions nestled into a slight slope. The materiality of the two volumes were an important element. The “private” structure on the right hosts the bedrooms and was constructed in stones pulled from the site, “adding a beautiful layer of the red colors from the region to the project.” The “social” structure on the left houses the communal living areas.