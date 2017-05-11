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All Photos/exterior/roofline : a frame/roof material : shingles

Exterior A Frame Roofline Shingles Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

The roof is made from locally milled hemlock board shingles that were left natural to allow them to weather, turning from bright tan to silvery gray over time. Four foot long boards in widths of 4, 6 and 8 inches were laid with a deep overhang to give the roof a textured look.
Set on the highest point of the property, the house offers panoramic views.
The eastern cedar cladding will develop a gray patina over time.
The couple enjoy growing veggies in an on-site greenhouse, and tending to their flock of chickens.
Pablo designed his family’s home to disrupt as little of the landscape as possible.
Pablo designed his home with simplicity in mind, opting for simple geometric forms and a minimal color and material palette.
A Nova Scotia couple learn that although triangular homes may look simple, they can be devilishly complex.
The Alerce shingles change color when it rains, moving from red to grey. “It’s alive,” says Marambio.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home designed by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Augusto Fernández Mas of K+A Diseño and Mauricio Miranda of MM Desarrollos</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> in Valle de Bravo.</span>
On the north-facing facade, it’s easy to discern where the original glass doors used to open directly to the deck. In spring of 2012, Block Island contractor John Spier replaced the entire wall of glass panels.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo.
San Francisco–based Studio PLOW brought its sleek aesthetic from the big city to the redwood forest, transforming this weekend retreat from dark and dated to bright and modern.
Stuck in the 1970s, this Big Bear A-frame was given a new look for $40,000. The owner embraced the cabin’s midcentury vibe while updating all of the tired decorative elements, like wall-to-wall carpeting and a drab color scheme.
To make the home more thermally comfortable and energy efficient, eight inches of insulation was added to the roof, which is finished in yellow cedar shakes—a thicker alternative to shingles. The eaves of the house are painted in Outrageous Orange by Benjamin Moore, referencing the orange elements in the main living space.
Edgar referred to several precedents when working on the renovation. "I love Chad Randl’s book on the A-frame typology, which allowed me to understand what I had on my hands with its copious illustrations and drawing documentation," he says. "The lovable architect Andrew Geller did at least two seminal A-frame homes during the midcentury in the Hamptons, the Betty Reese houses I and II. I took the catwalk notion from Reese house II."
The existing porch at the front of the home, which functioned as a main entrance, was removed. Now, a newly built timber footbridge leads to a new entry vestibule at the side of the home. This footbridge wraps around the house to form an additional deck at the rear which can be accessed from the main living area.
The lower "basement" level sits beneath the main level of the home and is accessible from doors at the rear, and from an internal stair. The original deck was replaced by one that visually extends the new entry footbridge around the home.
The triangular form of the 1,189-square-foot A-frame cabin, which sits in a small forest of oak trees on Long Island, has been emphasized as part of the renovation.
Gather Greene's luxury campsite includes 17 cabins that are available to rent for individual stays during the off-season.
The cabin’s redwood siding is painted a custom Sherwin-Williams black with green and blue undertones. The exterior face-lift also introduced additional plantings and rehabbed and extended the deck.
The barn makes extraordinarily efficient use of timber milled from on-site trees.
Located about 45 minutes from Hartford, Connecticut, and two hours north of New York City, the property's rural location offers ample privacy and solitude.
Bark gives the exterior walls a textured appearance and allows them to blend into the forested surroundings.
The asymmetrical roof has a steep side and a low pitched side.
The architects used smaller bits of oak as wooden shingles for the roof.
Annemariken and Geert sourced old oak trees from their estate to build a barn that provides space for storage, working, and a car port.
This chalet-style, A-frame roof extends straight into the ground. A band of stone wraps around the residence and visually integrates the home with its natural surroundings. Set against a stunning mountain backdrop, the home originally designed in 1958 has been completely reimagined and updated by its current owners. The owners enjoyed the process of renovating the architecturally significant property, which included a fun, tropical-themed wet bar, a stylish and updated kitchen with a waterfall countertop, and a well-concealed Murphy bed in the living room
Oversized pine shutters can be closed to protect the glass facade.
The giant shutters can easily be opened and closed by one person.
The living room extends into the great outdoors with a spruce deck.
Floor-to-ceiling windows on the front facade of the cabin allow guests to take in views of the woods and sand dunes.
The cabin’s pine-and-spruce exterior allow it to blend into its forested surroundings.
Cornuelle’s dad made the outdoor furniture from old redwood.
A small breezeway connects the garage with the main house. The ground is dug out underneath this part of the structure to give the appearance of it effortlessly floating across.
Van Beek’s extra space is home to her office. She works on a Tense table by Piergiorgio and Michele Cazzaniga and Flow chairs by Jean Marie Massaud, both for MDF Italia.
The 2,000-square-foot, A-frame home features two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.
The slag stone roof is sloped to allow snow and rain to run off.
Witzling and Underwood stepping out of the truck cabin.
In the tiny town of Auvilliers, France, architect Jean-Baptiste Barache designed an elegant cedar-shingled home with an A-frame construction.
Architects Joan Soranno and John Cook of HGA developed five site-specific cabins that tread lightly on the land at Marlboro College in rural Vermont. These deceptively simple structures update the regional vernacular. Every year, Marlboro College hosts the Marlboro Music Festival in which classical musicians join together to hone their craft. These cabins help support the musicians that live, work, and rehearse together.
The entryway to the Woodhouse Lodge.
Kara Van Dyke breathed new life into an A-frame built 30 years ago by her grandfather. The family home now features rustic modern decor inspired by Kara’s Scandinavian roots.
This classic 1960s A-frame cabin in New Jersey now serves as a stylish Scandinavian-inspired vacation retreat that’s available for rent.
A bright-yellow “R” sign, from a truck that used to deliver furniture from Jens Risom Design, sets off the southern facade. When Jens designed the house, he stipulated that he wanted cedar shingles, not the asphalt ones that came with the original design from the catalog.
Originally, glass doors opened to the deck, but after years of gusty winds, it was decided that a side entrance, protected by a sliding steel door, would be the preferred entrance.
Mid-century designer Jens Risom's A-framed prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.
Lanefab Design/Build demolished the existing carport and replaced it with a new addition that included the new entry, dining room, family room, mud room, and garage.
Exterior 02
Exterior 03
Exterior 01
South street facing facade
A-Frame Entrance and Facade
Grant yourself the ultimate escape to the Grand Canyon State with this stunning 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Flagstaff vacation rental cabin, which sleeps 10 guests comfortably. Chock-full of amenities and situated in a private scenic landscape.
Airbnb's fourth
The Jack Sparrow by Outlandish Holidays is located at Falmouth Bay, perhaps explaining the etymology of its name. Bring your own rum.
Enjoy peace, quiet, and beautiful views in Cazadero. Your own little triangle situated in the midst of the mighty redwoods (and only 45 minutes away from San Francisco). Light a fire, grab a book, and snuggle up in that inviting nook of a bedroom. For each rental, $50 is donated to Raphael House, a San Francisco organization whose goal is to help at-risk families achieve stable housing and financial independence.
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