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All Photos/exterior/roofline : a frame/building type : prefab

Exterior A Frame Roofline Prefab Design Photos and Ideas

On the north-facing facade, it’s easy to discern where the original glass doors used to open directly to the deck. In spring of 2012, Block Island contractor John Spier replaced the entire wall of glass panels.
With an off-the-grid house on a remote mountain, architect Smiljan Radić rebuilds the past.
A custom daybed that runs along one side of the A-frame living area seems tailor-made for reading. Its red color recurs often in Radic’s body of work.
The ground floor of the A-frame structure houses an open-plan dining area.
Carolina Correa Maturana and Antonio Mingo chose a site in the mountains of Chile’s Conguillío National Park for their vacation home.
A look at the back of the A-frame, which includes an entrance to the basement level. Here, you can see the detailing of the seamed metal roof, as well as the concrete foundation.
Nestled on a 7,405-square-foot lot in the Washington community of Snoqualmie Pass, the two-bedroom abode is conveniently located just a short drive from Seattle.
This elevated prefab cabin in the Chilean Andes has a buffer zone that helps protect it against harsh climatic conditions.
A bright-yellow “R” sign, from a truck that used to deliver furniture from Jens Risom Design, sets off the southern facade. When Jens designed the house, he stipulated that he wanted cedar shingles, not the asphalt ones that came with the original design from the catalog.
Originally, glass doors opened to the deck, but after years of gusty winds, it was decided that a side entrance, protected by a sliding steel door, would be the preferred entrance.
Mid-century designer Jens Risom's A-framed prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.
The chiflonera leads to the entrance of the cabin.
Lushna's dwellings are available in Europe and the U.S., though for customers in the latter, prices can vary based on shipping costs and taxes. The baseline price of Villa Massive, seen here, is approximately $9,375. The canvas-lined Villa Air's is $4,453. To see Lushna's full range of products, visit their website here!
The seeds for Frank Lloyd Wright's collaboration with prefab builder Marshall Erdman were planted when Erdman hired the architect to design the First Unitarian Society meeting house in Madison, Wisconsin. [Photo credit courtesy The Kubala Washatko Architects (TKWA) via ArchDaily]