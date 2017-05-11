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All Photos/exterior/roofline : a frame/building type : farmhouse

Exterior A Frame Roofline Farmhouse Design Photos and Ideas

Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.
When they needed more room for visiting children and grandkids, Karen and Rick Hawkins paid homage to a once common Midwestern sight, the corn crib, by adding to their family farm.
Lit from within, the guesthouse is a welcoming beacon in the night. “It’s nice to show that this kind of agricultural vernacular can be a contemporary thing,” says designer Jason Kentner.
“I knew that if the structure was done right, it would look like it had always been there,
Sliding doors in the slatted shell conceal the side entry.
Incorporating a 12-inch-thick double stud exterior wall, the contemporary farmhouse is a prime example of green construction, down to the air-to-water heat pump boiler.
master bedroom addition
Front view of ipe wood facade, standing seam metal roofing, central "factory window"