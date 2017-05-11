Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/roofline : a frame/building type : beach house

Exterior A Frame Roofline Beach House Design Photos and Ideas

Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.
Materials used for the exterior include stucco, wood, metal, and concrete.
The minimal form is an ideal beach side retreat and a beautiful combination of high end design and beach living.