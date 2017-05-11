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All Photos/exterior/roof material : tile/landscapes : grass

Exterior Tile Roof Material Grass Design Photos and Ideas

Michèle Monory’s Chinon farmhouse is an idyllic getaway from her home basein Paris. After she inherited the property and centuries-old structure from her father, she hired Matali Crasset, who runs a cutting-edge architecture and design firm, to update the living spaces.