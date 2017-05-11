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All Photos/exterior/roof material : shingles/siding material : stucco

Exterior Shingles Roof Material Stucco Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The new landscaping is simple and drought-tolerant, a must for dry Los Angeles weather.
Architect Santiago Constantino of Mexico’s COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura designed this two-story, 1,668-square-foot home in San Cristóbal de las Casas for his mother, on the same 14,000-square-foot wooded lot where he and his brother grew up. The original adobe home still stands a few feet away, and was subdivided into rental units.
Clad in wood, a window seat cantilevers off the new primary suite and creates a covered patio below it.
A wooden pergola adds shade to the patio. Terrace furniture by XX.
A pink-painted front door and fascia enliven a 500-square-foot backyard ADU in Mountain View, California, designed by Shin Shin Architecture.
Pablo designed his home with simplicity in mind, opting for simple geometric forms and a minimal color and material palette.
Tasked with renovating a 1950s ranch in Northern California, Ogawa Fisher Architects revived an existing Japanese garden at the center of the home as a central organizing element. Low-slung, wide decks (inspired by the Japanese “engawa,” or elevated walkway) and deep roof soffits expand the living spaces, frame views, and blur the boundaries between inside and outside. The garden is the second of three courtyards that orients the various wings of the home from front to back, creating a vast sense of openness while also maintaining privacy from other areas of the house and the street.
Architect Erling Berg introduced a playful circular motif at this corner, and it’s repeated inside the entry.
For the redesign, they recovered the exterior in stucco and painted it black for more consistency. “We wanted the exterior to really marry the lot in a way,” says Blake. “We wanted it to be unique, but to also really compliment all of the trees and open space.”
Now, there are two different seating areas off the back of the house, rather than facing the driveway and neighbor as they did before.
A custom concrete planter is now home to a 70-year-old olive tree. The couple reconfigured the front porch to allow for a straight path between the front door and the driveway for better circulation.
From the street, you can’t even tell there’s an extension in the back: it’s just a quaint cottage with a garden. “You get the best of both worlds,” says Szczerbicki.
"Uncertainty seems built into life these days. But ADUs give flexibility to the least flexible thing we have—this big, cumbersome investment of our home.,
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
The home is a study in how to receive light throughout the day—from sunrise to sunset. The master bedroom’s windows frame the sunrise and welcome in morning light.
The living room leads to a terrace with a grill that allows the clients to cook and entertain outside while enjoying the picturesque site.
The sections of flat roof were economical to build, which allowed the use of high-quality wood shingles on the pitched roofs. Stone piers support the south-side trellis, emphasizing the home’s rustic inspiration.
The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.
Three generations, each with its own tastes and schedules, needed to share one address. To make this possible, designer Deana Lewis of DOODL created three floors with distinct adult- and kid-friendly spaces that would be flexible over time. Broom-finished concrete on the walkway and steps lead up to a front door painted Benjamin Moore’s Electric Orange—a color inspired by a wine bottle’s label.
Located high up on a hill, Es Bec d'Aguila is a place to truly escape urban life by finding sanctuary in Menorca's rugged landscape.
The finca was first built in the 19th century by a wealthy merchant family. Post-renovation, it retains its country charms.
Located about 45 minutes from Hartford, Connecticut, and two hours north of New York City, the property's rural location offers ample privacy and solitude.
The town of Vail has enlisted 359 Design's help to produce 32 affordable housing units in the Chamonix Vail project. The modular homes come in five different types and are fabricated in Idaho before being shipped to the site.
The exterior of the historic residence at 3132 Oakcrest Drive is simple and clean. A sloping roofline follows the topography of the 8,000-square-foot lot.
“Most homeowners would tear the whole thing down and start fresh,” says Brillhart. “But it made for a much more interesting project, preserving a little bit of Russell’s legacy and then adding two new wings on each side of the building.” An Ipe fence now lines the front of the property, and the two-story wing can be just glimpsed through the trees on the left.
In addition to the home’s interior goals, the exterior was transformed with a modern facade.
The slag stone roof is sloped to allow snow and rain to run off.
The exterior facade of this San Francisco home displays the colors and lines typical of Piet Mondrian’s paintings.
The back of the home.
The William Hunter Collective purchased 5222 Monte Bonito Drive in 2006 and gutted the home, making it more practical for modern-day living. A bedroom is tucked in the terrace, and the residence also has a basement-turned-home office that can be used as studio space.
Previously, the home had been "a dim, dark, clunky disaster that had been built apparently in direct opposition to light patterns and to views of the lake," says Buhler. Now, the renovated home takes proper advantage of its lakeside setting.
Nicknamed the "lake of a thousand colors" for its brilliant coloration, Kalamalka Lake was a driving inspiration behind the home’s redesign. In a playful nod to the lengthy renovation process, the remodeled house, which now embraces views of the lake, has also been dubbed the "house of a thousand alterations."
The 2,000-square-foot home now has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a guest house with a bedroom and bathroom.
Lanefab Design/Build demolished the existing carport and replaced it with a new addition that included the new entry, dining room, family room, mud room, and garage.
Located in Sierra Madre, California, an existing ranch home with clean architectural geometry, was transformed into a contemporary home with an expanded open floor plan, improved circulation and access, and carefully placed clerestory windows. On the exterior, revised garage orientation eliminates excessive driveway paving and reestablishes the front yard as usable space.
Clean lines and a sleek black exterior welcome you to this North Highland Park hilltop home.
The stucco house is located in a leafy neighborhood just a few blocks from the University of Wisconsin campus.
This part of the white stucco house has been rebuilt in the style of the original estate cottage.
A private gate fronts the entrance to Red Oak Manor.
The facade was enhanced with a new porch, steel canopy, and planters, as well as new windows. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The red chimney and strategic diagonals throw accents against the simple silhouette.
Stringent building regulations didn’t cramp the designers’ style. Sharp angles, tall windows, and varied material textures left room to make a striking architectural statement.
this is the South facing front of the home
this is the North facing side of the home
the back east facing side of the house
Two distinct blocks, facing north and west, sit on different levels, and come together in the middle with a wedge-shaped volume that forms the entrance and the vertical circulation leading to the main spaces of the house. A butterfly roof, which reverses the conventional icon of the pitched roof house, lets natural light to enter through those high windows on the back side of the building