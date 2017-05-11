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All Photos/exterior/roof material : shingles/siding material : stone

Exterior Shingles Roof Material Stone Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The house on the corner in the tiny town of Castellet in Catalonia, that Kirsten Dirksen and Nicolás Boullosa bought in 2018.
Set in the Beskids nature reserve Čeladná, the Czech holiday home offers awe-inspiring scenic views in every direction. The two-part structure was originally built to serve as a house and barn.
The windows and doors feature an extruded aluminum-clad exterior that is finished with a durable 70% PVDF fluoropolymer coating in a Rustic color. The look is contrasted by light-colored stone covering the poolside patio.
The island home occupies a mountainside lot overlooking the beach and water. The construction utilized indigenous materials as much as possible, including fossilized coral, local volcanic stone, bamboo, and Wallaba wood shingles.
Scottish author J. M. Barrie spent summers on the island of Eilean Shona in northwestern Scotland. A free ferry service from the mainland brings you to the island's shores, where multiple restored structures—including this old schoolhouse—await your stay.
Aalto designed Maison Louis Carré with an immense lean-to roof made of blue Normandy slate, "pitched in imitation of the landscape itself". The facade is built from white bricks and marble, while the base and parts of the walls are Chartres limestone.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
The home is a study in how to receive light throughout the day—from sunrise to sunset. The master bedroom’s windows frame the sunrise and welcome in morning light.
The living room leads to a terrace with a grill that allows the clients to cook and entertain outside while enjoying the picturesque site.
The sections of flat roof were economical to build, which allowed the use of high-quality wood shingles on the pitched roofs. Stone piers support the south-side trellis, emphasizing the home’s rustic inspiration.
The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.
Landscape designer Kenneth Philip worked with mwworks to fill in the forested setting.
The second-floor porch was designed to sit under the branches of a large oak.
Rollingwood Residence cascades over the ledges while keeping existing trees intact.
Bark gives the exterior walls a textured appearance and allows them to blend into the forested surroundings.
This chalet-style, A-frame roof extends straight into the ground. A band of stone wraps around the residence and visually integrates the home with its natural surroundings. Set against a stunning mountain backdrop, the home originally designed in 1958 has been completely reimagined and updated by its current owners. The owners enjoyed the process of renovating the architecturally significant property, which included a fun, tropical-themed wet bar, a stylish and updated kitchen with a waterfall countertop, and a well-concealed Murphy bed in the living room
Located on 3.5 acres, the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home rests on top of a hill and is nestled up against the Montauk Point State Park.
The 1932 Colonial and its many windows. A grassy yard and mature trees envelope the home.
Built in 1957, this home was saved and dismantled at its original location in Illinois and relocated to its current location in Acme, Pennsylvania—only 30 minutes from the iconic Fallingwater. The Duncan House shares the 100-acre Polymath Park with three other homes for rent, designed by Wright’s apprentices.
The uniquely large Elam House is a Usonian Home located in Southern Minnesota and is one of only 13 Wright homes in the state. Built in 1951, the home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, three floor-to-ceiling fireplaces, two living rooms with soaring ceilings, a cantilevered balcony, over 100 windows, rare white cypress wood and massive limestone piers, and stonework comparable to Wright's home Taliesin East. Guests can book a stay at the one-bedroom guest house on the property and enjoy private tours of the main house.
In addition to the home’s interior goals, the exterior was transformed with a modern facade.
A rear view shows the home's condition after having sat unused for 12 years, before the current owners purchased it in 2016.
Copious windows bring the outdoors in.
A cobblestone street in Sambuca, Sicily
This stunning property features unique marble masonry—an element not found in any other Frank Lloyd Wright home.
Le LAD intentionally designed the asymmetric windows on this gable wall to give the impression that they've been added over time.
A new 50-years cedar shake roof with copper flashing was installed just last year.
A look at the exterior of the cabin.
Madrigal House by Paul Raff Studio integrates modern and Edwardian touches.
The one-story home is topped with an asymmetrical gable cedar shingle roof with cantilevered gable ends, deep overhangs, and pronounced redwood fascia boards.
Beautifully renovated, the home has excellent curb appeal with low maintenance landscaping.
South street facing facade
With its courtyard and walled garden, the abandoned structure was once part of a larger Irish estate that included an early 19th-century home.
The expansive property contains an extensive forest and trail system.
The home is naturally integrated into its bucolic setting.
The northern façade of the main house is set at an angle to the barn
The design of the 3890-square-foot main residence and its adjacent barn have been executed with the highest degree of craftsmanship and attention to detail, drawing from traditional influences and the vernacular of the rural northeast.
Vestigial stone walls that remain throughout the property, almost echoing the home's poetic use of stone.
This renovation was designed for a young family by Glasgow-based architect Andrew McAvoy of Assembly Architecture. McAvoy followed the original U-shape of the former residence by building two new energy-efficient houses, the first of which combines the original granite building with a new extension to provide an open-plan living area and three bedrooms.
The end gable of the house is covered in local sandstone.
The reddish tones of the sandstone are from iron oxide deposits in the local stone.
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