Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/roof material : shingles/siding material : green

Exterior Shingles Roof Material Green Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The project was completed entirely remotely. Since then, the husband-and-wife team have moved back to Santiago, where they had met as young architects working for local firms.
“The addition is oriented towards the sun and faces the original Californian bungalow, allowing you to look at the heritage house from the new part and vice versa,” said Welsch. “It combines two unlikely architectural expressions—the casualness and generosity of a lightweight timber-clad building with the heaviness of earth construction.”
Allen noted that the clients requested the use of VOC-free materials as an eco-friendly measure and a protective measure for a young child who has allergies. As a result, the team selected materials and finishes with a low environmental impact.