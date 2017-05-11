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All Photos/exterior/roof material : shingles/roofline : mansard

Exterior Shingles Roof Material Mansard Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Friends and family hang out on the back patio. “It’s kind of a fugly house, but we don’t care,” Caleb says.
The firm worked with landscape design company Alchemie to plan the landscaping and create a variety of seating areas throughout the property.
The addition houses a kitchen and family room on the main level, and the master bedroom and roof deck above. Sliding glass doors now allow generous sightlines to the yard, and also convey a lightness to the new architecture that contrasts with the character of the old.
For the new addition, new brick syncs with the old, while blackened steel provides a modern counterpoint to the historic facade.
The French Norman–style home was built in 1927 and sits on over half an acre in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The architects preserved much of its original detail in a 2018 remodel.