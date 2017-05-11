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All Photos/exterior/roof material : shingles/roofline : flat

Exterior Shingles Roof Material Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Santiago Constantino of Mexico’s COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura designed this two-story, 1,668-square-foot home in San Cristóbal de las Casas for his mother, on the same 14,000-square-foot wooded lot where he and his brother grew up. The original adobe home still stands a few feet away, and was subdivided into rental units.
The old and new volumes are clearly distinct in style. Visual connection is created by the the vertical rhythm of the new cladding echoing the timber work on the original gable roof, and the neutral color palette.
Neal and Inga Barber built a new home atop the existing foundation of their previous house in Kenmore, a suburb of Seattle, Washington.
The project was completed entirely remotely. Since then, the husband-and-wife team have moved back to Santiago, where they had met as young architects working for local firms.
Matthew and Holly worked with Best Practice Architecture on the remodel, removing the front addition from the 1950s and reinstating the historic bay window. The remaining addition had to be rebuilt and was clad in tongue-and-groove 3-inch vertical cedar "tight knot
“The addition is oriented towards the sun and faces the original Californian bungalow, allowing you to look at the heritage house from the new part and vice versa,” said Welsch. “It combines two unlikely architectural expressions—the casualness and generosity of a lightweight timber-clad building with the heaviness of earth construction.”
Lauren and Brittan Ellingson, the owners of Notice Snowboards, a custom snowboard and wakesurf company in Whitefish, Montana, approached Workaday Design and builder Mindful Designs to concoct a new lake home for their family. The brief was, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on getting the family outdoors as much as possible.
The goal with the Lodge was to simplify the original structure to focus the experience on the natural setting and framing the coastline's exceptional views.
“With the restoration and reopening of The Sea Ranch Lodge, we are excited to honor the vision of the original developer and original group of architects including Al Boeke, Lawrence Halprin, and MLTW (Charles Moore, Donlyn Lyndon, Whitaker, and William Turnbull) – stewardship and respect of the land, sustainability for The Sea Ranch and creating a gathering place for all Sea Ranchers,” said Kristina Jetton, General Manager, The Sea Ranch Lodge.
Japanese practice Kengo Kuma and Associates teamed up with Suteki America to build the Suteki House for the 2017 NW Natural Street of Dreams residential construction showcase in Oregon. The home "envisions a new mode of suburban living by combining Japanese spatial principles and a nature-based, American way of life," according to the architects.
“An angled entry clad in white brick addresses the angle of the street and provides a place to pause before entering into the home,” says the firm.
Nicknamed La Madriguera (The Burrow), this cozy, 538-square-foot home in Madrid is wrapped in lush greenery and mirrors that reflect the surrounding gardens.
Facing a COVID-19 shutdown, Taylor and Michaella McClendon recruit their family to build a breezy tiny home on the Big Island—which you can now purchase for $99,800.
The house has two distinct wings—the 1885 original "front" and the contemporary "rear." The front part of the home has been restored to the original 1885 floor plan, while the rear of the home was demolished and replaced with a new build that contains the garage, bathroom, and storage on the ground floor, and the boys’ bedrooms on the upper floor.
Aalto designed Maison Louis Carré with an immense lean-to roof made of blue Normandy slate, "pitched in imitation of the landscape itself". The facade is built from white bricks and marble, while the base and parts of the walls are Chartres limestone.
Located in Providence, Rhode Island, the American Woolens Dye house is a brick and timber structure that was originally built in 1880. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and it served as a textile mill before a thoughtful and extensive renovation transformed the property into a gorgeous live/work space.
Just a short walk away from two of Norway’s largest hospitals in Oslo resides a tranquil forest featuring the trickling Sognsvann Creek. It’s in this lush oasis that Norwegian architectural and design firm Snøhetta has built the Outdoor Care Retreat, associated with the Friluftssykehuset Foundation. The project allows nature to provide a healing respite for patients who’ve been kept in isolation. For that purpose, the interiors have been left relatively bare, in stark contrast to the crowded, tall hospital buildings they’re associated with.
"When you pull up to the garage doors, you intuitively know where the front door is, but there's nothing that says entrance," he says. "Instead we did it through the landscaping and architecture."
Landscape designer Kenneth Philip worked with mwworks to fill in the forested setting.
Homes in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park vary in style. "There's a Spanish-style country club, and if you were to ride your bike around the neighborhood, there are beautiful Southwestern, midcentury, and modern homes with oversized lots."
The firm worked with landscape design company Alchemie to plan the landscaping and create a variety of seating areas throughout the property.
The addition houses a kitchen and family room on the main level, and the master bedroom and roof deck above. Sliding glass doors now allow generous sightlines to the yard, and also convey a lightness to the new architecture that contrasts with the character of the old.
For the new addition, new brick syncs with the old, while blackened steel provides a modern counterpoint to the historic facade.
Ontario’s Muskoka region has a rich history of recreational architecture that spans over 100 years.
The Shou Sugi Ban facade is weather resistant and maintenance free. Ironically, the treatment is a bit of an ode to the site, which once held a cottage that burned down.
Located near the entry, the cottage’s breezeway frames a view to the lake beyond. The breezeway extends the use of outdoor space so that residents can enjoy the great outdoors even on rainy days.
The home’s three low-lying rooflines subtly emerge from the landscape.
In addition to lovely native landscaping, the front entrance features crisp midcentury lines and a beautiful butted glass window.
The elongated midcentury facade of 946 W. Ceres Road is classic Palm Springs and features beautiful native landscaping by a local landscape architect.
The classic four-story townhouse is located on a block in the recently expanded Park Slope Historic District.
The couple added a coat of black paint and cedar siding to give the home a cleaner, more modern look. "The house already had wide and low eaves, providing protection from the sun, and we added new spray-foam insulation, so the black exterior actually does not pose too much of an issue with the desert heat," she says. A new Cor-Ten steel fence blocks the view of the neighbor's roof, but doesn't interfere with the landscape.
Porsche not included.
The low profile home boasts clean midcentury lines.
The town of Vail has enlisted 359 Design's help to produce 32 affordable housing units in the Chamonix Vail project. The modular homes come in five different types and are fabricated in Idaho before being shipped to the site.
“We were trying to get some sort of verticality, so that it appears the house doesn’t just hover into the ground, but also rises up to the sky,” says Stuart Narofsky, FAIA and principal architect.
From the rear, the home’s layout as a two-story structure becomes clearer, as does its aggressive use of angular dimensions and expansive walls of glass.
At first glance, the structure appears to be a single-story home. The surrounding trees create additional privacy as the yard begins to slope toward the rear.
A peek into the studio and stairs going up into the living areas.
“Most homeowners would tear the whole thing down and start fresh,” says Brillhart. “But it made for a much more interesting project, preserving a little bit of Russell’s legacy and then adding two new wings on each side of the building.” An Ipe fence now lines the front of the property, and the two-story wing can be just glimpsed through the trees on the left.
An open brick courtyard defines the entry to the home.
In addition to the home’s interior goals, the exterior was transformed with a modern facade.
The West Hollywood home was originally built in 1923.
16 Kirby Lane North is rooted in midcentury-modern tradition, despite having undergone some recent additions.
The low-slung roof helps to integrate the home into its sylvan surroundings.
Copious windows bring the outdoors in.
The distinctive facade references a traditional thatched English cottage.
Supported by concrete columns, the home hovers above the sandy terrain. An expansive ocean-front deck blends indoor and outdoor living spaces.
Located in a coveted, beachfront, gated community, this Malibu home is surrounded by ocean views and miles of walking trails.
The rear view of the home.
The home features a two-car garage with clerestory windows that keep the interior bright.
Although the cabin is a part of the hospital campus, special care has been taken to make sure its secluded location allows it to have an identity of its own.
The sturdy brick home was designed by Australian midcentury architects Payne & Hunt.
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