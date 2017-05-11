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All Photos/exterior/roof material : shingles/roofline : dome

Exterior Shingles Roof Material Dome Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Designed by ZJJZ Atelier, the shingle-clad pods—known as The Seeds—provide an off-grid retreat in a lush area in Jiangxi, China.
"Like the roots of a plant, the reflective cladding anchors each cabin to the earth, while the pine shingles allow the structures to blend into the surrounding nature," explains ZJJZ Atelier.
The Dome House is the perfect place to achieve that socially distanced vacation. The circular structure sits isolated amongst the surrounding mountains and windmills. Throughout the home, large-scale windows boast uninterrupted, 360-degree views of the environment. If desired, in-home massages can be booked, or you can find further relaxation in the outdoor jacuzzi.
The property features not only the geodesic dome home, but also a large yard and two additional structures.