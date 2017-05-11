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All Photos/exterior/roof material : shingles/roofline : curved

Exterior Shingles Roof Material Curved Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Dellekamp + Schleich built this C-shaped weekend getaway in Valle de Bravo with a central courtyard that prioritizes play.
It was essential that the home felt nestled into the landscape, rather than perched on the edge of the dramatic clifftop site. “My client had commissioned a house design that was rejected by members of his family—the formidable force that is his sisters,” says architect Belinda George. “They felt the site deserved a more considered approach. As I had worked for Tom before on more urban projects, he asked me to design a bach for him and his family. He wanted it to feel relaxed and connected to the land.”
Vagabond Haven's most economical option, the Nature Pod sits on a glulam-beam platform and is framed with Thermowood: pine timber treated with heat to improve its longevity. Asphalt-coated fiberglass shingles are used to line the roof.
Apart from cabins, saunas, and outdoor showers, Iglucraft has also used their hallmark structure to make offices, bars, and detached bathrooms. If none of these quite fit your needs, Iglucraft invites inquiries about bespoke projects.
Organic lines mimicking those in nature can be soothing. Architect Tono Mirai, known for his "earth architecture," was inspired by the lush context for the design of this holiday home in Nagano, Japan.
Handcrafted according to centuries-old technique, the shingled huts by Estonian company Iglucraft have a spellbinding, storybook appeal.
Handcrafted according to centuries-old technique, Estonian company Iglucraft’s shingled saunas and cabins are straight out of a fairy tale.
The asphalt shingles that clad the exterior curve into the window openings, and an awning over the entrance appears to peel away from the facade. These details create the appearance of a skin wrapped around the entire building. The rammed earth walls are combined with seven-inch-thick wool insulation for thermal comfort.
The window and door frames are mainly crafted from cedar. They sit within the curved shell, which has deep eaves that protect the interior from the sun and reference traditional Japanese architecture.
The home is elevated about four feet above the ground to avoid moisture from the forest floor. The entire ground-floor living space opens up to a timber deck through sliding glass doors.
The home’s entrance is a timber door set into the “shell.” This leads into the heart of the ground-floor living space, which opens out to a timber deck.
The clients requested “architecture that is unusual, beautiful, and does not make you feel old in time.” Over the years, the timber and earth used to construct the home will develop a rich patina.
The shell is closed to the west and north elevations and open to the east and south elevations—an arrangement that responds to the location and orientation of the house in the forest.
The shingle roof juts out over an ample timber deck adjoining the living area, extending the living space outside.
A shingle roof is “draped” over the curved structure, connecting the interior and covered outdoor spaces. The shingles are crafted from Alaskan yellow cedar, which doesn’t require any treatment. The home operates off the grid, so rainwater is collected from the roof for drinking.
The dining room is set in the center of the triple-height space at the heart of the home. A replica of the Oval dining table by Saarinen is paired with Wishbone chairs by Carl Hansen and Sons. Davide Groppi’s Moon pendant lamp hangs above.
The highly insulated home is fitted with triple-glazed windows throughout, as well as 150-mm-thick Celotex insulation.
The home’s facade is covered with over 41,000 Kent-style tiles that were locally produced with traditional craft skills in six shades—from dark red at the base to light gray at the top.
Each roundel is topped with a skylight to bring in daylight, while taking advantage of the stack effect for natural cooling.
Bumper Oast’s frame was built with thick timber modules topped with prefabricated cones craned into position.
Located in the protected countryside of Marden, the nearly 2,500-square-foot Bumpers Oast house pays homage to the Kentish vernacular.
The company's Iglusauna is available in three main sizes—from an egg-like, four-person model, to a six-person model that resembles the cabins.
The second-floor porch was designed to sit under the branches of a large oak.
Rollingwood Residence cascades over the ledges while keeping existing trees intact.
Located in Karuizawa, a popular summer resort town in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture, Four Leaves is a weekend getaway designed to accommodate the homeowner and their guests in a lush, sylvan setting. Designed by Kentaro Ishida Architects Studio (KIAS), the highlight of the stunning, 2,400-square-foot house is its sloping, angular roof sections that are delicately assembled to resemble fallen leaves.
In the L-shaped home, one wing houses the public rooms—living, dining, and kitchen—and the other the bedrooms, with the master on the curved end opposite the living room.
The southern side uses glass for solar gain, as Edwards Anker designed the home using Passive House principles.
Edwards Anker clad the home in cedar shingles in a nod to the local context, as many traditional homes on Long Island use the material. "Because it's such an old craft, and cedar shingles have been around in Long Island for hundreds of years, they've developed technologies for double curving these shingles for a lot of curved shapes," says Edwards Anker.
The site’s views face south and the neighbors are to the north, so Edwards Anker positioned the thick, curved walls of the house on the northern side for privacy, while the glass planes capture the setting and ocean breezes. "It’s a very lucky orientation," says Edwards Anker. The house gains its name—Cocoon—from the curved walls.
The rear of the home faces the forest, and a wall of firewood creates a sense of seclusion. Operable windows allow for passive ventilation on the upper and lower floors.
Powers clad the exterior in western red cedar shingles, knowing that they would age gracefully over the years with minimal upkeep. They provide texture and pattern to the roof and exterior walls, which merge at the home’s apex.
The home is surrounded on three sides by forest, and its most prominent facade faces the water. Its unique acorn shape efficiently sheds rain and snow, and creates an architecturally interesting interior space.
The Sunflower House measures 40 feet in diameter and feature walls of poured concrete. The earth berm provides insulation and helped Dresser save on exterior finishing.
The Sunflower House is often compared to the rounded works of American architect (and Wright contemporary) Bruce Goff—particularly Goff’s Ford House in Aurora, Illinois.
Set on a 0.371-acre lot, the Sunflower House is surrounded by mature maple, cedar, and walnut trees.
The dome shape was chosen partly for cost efficiency. Dresser believed a circular floor plan would provide the maximum interior square footage for the smallest amount of exterior wall.
The residence includes four bedrooms, a library, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a wine closet, and a bright office. There is also a two-car garage with interior access to the home and a private roof deck.
The 212-square-foot Orca houseboat is delightfully trimmed in pink. It was originally built in 1982 and received a thoughtful renovation in 2017.
Orca is docked at the north side of Lake Union, conveniently located near Seattle's downtown.
The villa as it fits into the local landscape.
One portion of the roof arches.
The roofs’ concave and convex forms are elegantly layered and integrated into the home's forested setting.
Viewed from above, the home wraps around itself and is folded around a small central courtyard. The roof sections overlap in an organic way, giving the home its name: Four Leaves.
Airbnb's fourth
The home is divided into two floors: seen here is the second floor, where the bedrooms enjoy private balconies and ocean views. The shared spaces, such as the living room and kitchen, are below.