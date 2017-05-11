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All Photos/exterior/roof material : shingles/roof material : tile

Exterior Shingles Roof Material Tile Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

The old and new volumes are clearly distinct in style. Visual connection is created by the the vertical rhythm of the new cladding echoing the timber work on the original gable roof, and the neutral color palette.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo.
Although the cabin is a part of the hospital campus, special care has been taken to make sure its secluded location allows it to have an identity of its own.
A cobblestone street in Sambuca, Sicily