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All Photos/exterior/roof material : shingles/roof material : green

Exterior Shingles Roof Material Green Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

Allen noted that the clients requested the use of VOC-free materials as an eco-friendly measure and a protective measure for a young child who has allergies. As a result, the team selected materials and finishes with a low environmental impact.
Together with a personal Hanse Haus specialist, pre-configured house designs can be adapted simply and easily in order to suit all tastes and specifications.
"In the western facade of the building the individual characters of the different units are most obvious, while in the eastern facade (seen here) their coherence and the cabin as a whole is more prominent," write the architects.
West Elevation - Mirror and Hemp Shake Siding