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All Photos/exterior/roof material : shingles/building type : tiny home

Exterior Shingles Roof Material Tiny Home Design Photos and Ideas

Eva added large glass doors to two sides of the structure. "The design is centered around light, openness, and the relationship to the surrounding landscape,
The roof is made from locally milled hemlock board shingles that were left natural to allow them to weather, turning from bright tan to silvery gray over time. Four foot long boards in widths of 4, 6 and 8 inches were laid with a deep overhang to give the roof a textured look.
After renting in San Francisco for a decade, DIY couple Molly Fiffer and Jeff Waldman bought 10 acres in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where the pair and their friends built a cabin compound complete with sheds, tree decks, a pavilion, a wood-fired hot tub, an outhouse, and an outdoor shower. The cabin is made from locally sourced, rough-sawn redwood, which the couple stained with nontoxic Eco Wood Treatment to give the panels an aged appearance and a dark patina.
Vagabond Haven's most economical option, the Nature Pod sits on a glulam-beam platform and is framed with Thermowood: pine timber treated with heat to improve its longevity. Asphalt-coated fiberglass shingles are used to line the roof.
Apart from cabins, saunas, and outdoor showers, Iglucraft has also used their hallmark structure to make offices, bars, and detached bathrooms. If none of these quite fit your needs, Iglucraft invites inquiries about bespoke projects.
Facing a COVID-19 shutdown, Taylor and Michaella McClendon recruit their family to build a breezy tiny home on the Big Island—which you can now purchase for $99,800.
The Nook exterior features shiplap cypress siding, a reclaimed oak deck, and an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method.
"Uncertainty seems built into life these days. But ADUs give flexibility to the least flexible thing we have—this big, cumbersome investment of our home.,
Koto’s charred-timber workspace is an exercise in wabi-sabi design that embraces imperfection amid the natural world. The carbon-neutral structure is built from natural materials, and it can operate both on- and off-grid.
The fully glazed north faced overlooks a private garden to the rear. This large area of glazing allows natural light to fill the home.
The South elevation features a single glazed section, which maintains privacy for the homeowners. It also increases the thermal efficiency of the home in a location that experiences extremes of temperature, with hot dry summers that top 35°C and cold winters where the temperature often drops below zero.
Bench seating is built into the exterior of the home, beneath the living room window. Deep eaves protect the home from the strong sun in summer months.
Asphalt shingles wrap around the east facade and onto the roof, allowing the home to be read as a simple, visually unified form.
“I love the simple gabled form with its contrasting claddings with the dark asphalt shingles contrasting with the warmth of the wood,” says architect Barry Condon.
The home is defined by a simple gable form clad in asphalt shingles and larch weatherboards. With a combination of passive house measures and structural insulated panels, virtually no additional energy is required to maintain a consistent level of thermal comfort against the backdrop of the unforgiving New Zealand alpine climate.
In the woods of Malborghetto Valbruna in the Italian Dolomite commune of Tarvisio reside a pair of egg-shaped tree houses.
"I get my design inspiration from cabins of the past, from the world of fantasy both in movies and books, and in that childlike part of my imagination that I’m continually trying to preserve," says designer and builder Jacob Witzling, who crafts one-of-a-kind tiny homes, using salvaged scraps from local lumber mills and building sites, as well as materials found in nature. Witzling’s design for a 135-square-foot cabin with an octagonal base and an octagonal pyramid roof was built with plenty of help from his lifelong friend Wesley Daughenbaugh. Each of the designer’s creations are built off the electric grid, instead powered by a 12-volt D/C system using deep cycle batteries. Drinking, cooking, and bathing water is collected from a well, and a composting toilet is located in a separate outhouse structure.
These pretty, mini abodes and their inspiring owners make tiny home living more tempting than ever.
“We’d go to the salvage yard every weekend and painstakingly go through hundreds of windows, see one that might work, write down the measurements, run out to Jeff’s truck, and put it in the SketchUp model,” says Molly. The chair is by Christophe Pillet for Emu.
Witzling and Underwood stepping out of the truck cabin.
The smallest DublDom model, the DD 26, is a compact, 280-square-foot studio with a cozy bathroom with heated floors.
What was once a working stable, transformed into a modern refuge for work and play.
The MicroCabin neighboring the National Forest Service Land
Set on an 80-square-foot irregular pentagonal base, and built with 100-percent recycled materials, this cabin is 17 feet long, 11 feet tall, and seven feet wide at its widest point. It has a small, 30-square-foot loft.
Witzling's life partner, model and actress Sara Underwood, explores Cabin 4.
The roof insulation is rigid, waterproof material that Witzling placed on the outside in order to leave the roof framing exposed on the inside. The metal roof has a layer of chicken wire, with moss harvested from the property stuffed into it to create a weathered-looking green roof.
This cabin has a 100-square-foot lower level and a 70-square-foot loft. The cabin has a shed roof that rises as high as 22 feet.
Witzling's sixth creation is the Truck Cabin, which he and his partner Underwood are using to tour the U.S.
Cabin designer and builder Jacob Witzling found inspiration in his architect father and childhood fairy tales.
Witzling, a second-grade teacher, makes most of his cabins for friends and family.
Jason Witzling first fell in love with cabin life when he was 16 years old.
Massive wooden fence, which is a stripe, is on the background of a brick house, which is a square.
An artist by trade, and gardener by passion, Allison Paschke commissioned Providence-based architecture firm 3SIXØ to build a modest cottage that would allow her to reconnect with nature. She landscaped the home’s lush gardens herself.