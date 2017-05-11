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All Photos/exterior/roof material : shingles/building type : ranch

Exterior Shingles Roof Material Ranch Design Photos and Ideas

Located in Sierra Madre, California, an existing ranch home with clean architectural geometry, was transformed into a contemporary home with an expanded open floor plan, improved circulation and access, and carefully placed clerestory windows. On the exterior, revised garage orientation eliminates excessive driveway paving and reestablishes the front yard as usable space.